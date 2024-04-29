Scotland’s Home of the Year is back for a new series as the judges - interior designers Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale along with architect Danny Campbell - go in search of outstanding homes across the country.

They are kicking off their search with three unique properties from the North East and Northern Isles.

Self-built barn-style dwelling Casa Barra, near Inverurie, will go up against a traditional cottage in Banchory and a renovated 1860s South Aberdeenshire farmhouse for a place in the final of the competition.

You can see which one the judges pick this evening (Monday, April 29) at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Interior designer and Scotland's Home of the Year judge, Anna Campbell Jones, has a clear idea of what her judging criteria is: "What I’m looking for in a home is individuality, imagination and integrity and of course that most important ingredient…love.”

Isle of Mull-based interior designer Banjo Beale adds: “I’m looking for homes that are packed full of character, packed full of personality and something that tells me about the characters that live there.”

While architect, Danny Campbell has his own take on what makes the perfect pad: "What I’m looking for in a home is an inventive use of space, with a deep connection to its site, delivered with such originality that I can’t help but feel inspired.”

Take a tour of the three properties here:

Casa Barra Homeowners Craig and Maria outside Casa Barra, near Inverurie.

Casa Barra Casa Barra is a contemporary self-build barn-style dwelling situated on the site of a family farm which makes the most of the surrounding impressive views.

Casa Barra Maria annd Craig live in Casa Barra with their two children, Violeta and Matias.