The home, which was shortlisted for BBC Scotland Home of the Year, is up for auction.

The cottage, which is a cosy 280sq ft, is situated in Banff in Aberdeenshire and is being offered with a building plot next door with planning permission for three bedrooms and three bathrooms, for offers over £40,000. The cottage still requires some work to be completed but was visited by BBC Scotland’s Home of Year and shortlisted for 2024 series, and has been widely featured in the media due to its quirky kitchen. The property has sea views and is powered by two solar panels.

The accommodation is open plan with kitchen, dining and living space and a spiral staircase leading to a sleeper loft with the option to build a full height dormer with bi-fold doors onto a small courtyard garden. The property will be sold with the “one of kind” kitchen galley which, has been built into the space with custom stainless-steel counters. The current owner, Andrew Mellon, came across a galley section of a Boeing 737 on eBay for £149 during the covid lockdown. He said of the kitchen: "I have researched to see if anyone else has done a kitchen out of galley before and its seems I am the first to upcycle a complete galley into a working kitchen anywhere in the world," he said. “The unit can hold up to 1,000 items all organised and easily accessible, it’s a great piece of engineering.”

A commercial gas cooking range and lots of the quirky features of the property will be included in the sale. Below the sleeper loft is bathroom and bunk room/storeroom that still requiring finishing, so can be finished, or resigned to the new owner’s design.