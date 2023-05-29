Scotsman Homes: Studio team get hang of things

Yvonne Elliott-Kellighan, one half of dynamic Glasgow textile design company Bespoke Atelier, tells Kirsty McLuckie about the launch of its No Rules Wallpaper collection.

How did you get started? We met on Glasgow School of Art’s textile design course and teamed up, having realised we have similar ideas and ambitions. We started our company, Bespoke Atelier, in 2010 and have recently launched a collection called No Rules Wallpaper.

What kind of projects have you worked on? We set up our own print room to design for different markets. In textiles, you are usually either interiors or fashion and, while we enjoyed both, there was less of a market for fashion in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So we concentrated on products using our own designs, but we also attracted commissions as architects and interior designers came to us to solve challenges.

Yvonne Elliott-Kellighan, left, with Marion Parola. Image: Penny Hardie

It evolved into us designing large-scale architectural pieces and working with interesting materials –concrete, wood, stone and metal –but always from a pattern-based perspective.

Where did the inspiration for No Rules Wallpaper come from? While a lot of our work was on projects in the public realm, we found our domestic interiors work was slower – and we realised that because everything we did was completely bespoke, our lead-in times were too long for private clients.

So we started thinking about how we could retain our bespoke principles – to give clients a unique product, but one that was readily available, using our own designs.

And from that, No Rules Wallpaper was born.

Examples of the collection

​Explain the concept Standard matching wallpaper cannot create a bespoke finish – every wall that uses a particular matching pattern will look the same.

Our USP with No Rules is ten metres of pattern on a roll, with no repeats, designed in a way that any part can match with another part placed next to it.

Therefore, depending on the height of the ceiling, each finished wall will be different to anyone else’s.

All parts work together to create a seamless unique pattern. Each client gets a little individuality –and a hand in creating the finished artwork – but it is a lot more accessible than commissioning bespoke wallpaper.

Examples of the collection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are other benefits too. By having no definitive match, there are no offcuts so it is more sustainable.

What are the design challenges? In terms of pattern, it was a change in our textile design processes because you have to work with different parameters – quite literally in terms of the width of the roll – but we enjoy that challenge.

We constantly test that all parts work together – wherever you cut it, it is going to look good next to another piece?

We print on high-quality paper,180gsm, which has a real watercolour-paper feel to it.

We are also passionate about creating a product that is not only inspired by landscape but helps to protect it through a zero-waste approach, eco-friendly inks – and we plant a tree in the Scottish Highlands for every roll sold.

Where does your inspiration come from? Our two new collections are Dream Garden and Trompe-L’œil. Both have three patterns in two colourways – Dusk and Dawn.

Dream Garden takes ethereal landscapes of luscious botanicals and architectural features, in the bright colours of the sunlight, or night sky.

The Trompe-L’œil collection mimics materials and geometric forms found in mid-century buildings and interiors, where natural textures, such as wood and stone, combine nature and architecture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born and raised Yvonne is from Bishopbriggs, while Marion is originally from Pornic in Brittany, France. Both now live in Glasgow.

Education The pair met at Glasgow School of Art, where they studied a BA in Textile Design before going on to complete a Masters of Design, completed in 2009.

Career After winning a business pitch to Deutsche Bank while still at the School of Art they were awarded a grant to set up their own design studio, Bespoke Atelier, in 2010.

Family Both married, with two children. Marion has two girls aged three and one. Yvonne has a boy of three and a daughter who is ten months, so they confess that they have had to manage maternity leave in a relay over the last few years.

Company ethos By bringing together design and well being we strive to create inspiring and uplifting spaces.