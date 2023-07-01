Scotsman Homes: Remote exile from mains heat

There is a rise in interest in living off-grid in the UK, fed by the cost of living crisis but also a growth in peoples’ desire to just get away from it all.It is estimated that about 15,000 homes are not connected to mains electricity across the country and, with utility prices remaining volatile, there is a great attraction in disconnecting from the National Grid and going it alone.

Balnoe, an off-grid cottage near Balmoral which has just come onto the sales market, is creating something of a stir among buyers.

It lies in the parish of Braemar and Crathie, which is one of the largest, highest and most remote in Scotland, but it has illustrious neighbours – Crathie Kirk being the regular place of worship of the Royal Family when they are in residence at nearby Balmoral Castle.

It is also at the heart of the stunning Cairngorms National Park.

The once-derelict Balnoe has been thoroughly refurbished. Image: Sean Mulholland

Balnoe is a very pretty cottage with light-filled flexible accommodation over two floors.

The property has most recently been offered – very successfully –as self-catering holiday accommodation, but it would make a great second or permanent home.

It has been owned since 2011 by Lina Payne, who bought it as a derelict farm cottage with a view to extensive renovation before letting it out.

Balnoe had been empty since the 1960s, and Lina recalls: “We stripped it back to the walls and found newspapers stuffed in there dating from the 1870s, detailing the invasion of Afghanistan, and more relating to the 1902 coronation, so it hadn’t been worked on properly for a century or more.”

The cottage's generous kitchen area. Image: Sean Mulholland

The finished result features exposed beams, wooden flooring and the original inglenook fireplace, all discovered underneath 1950s coverings during the work.

The predominantly open-plan ground floor accommodation features a triple-aspect vaulted sunroom with window seating, a sitting room with woodburning stove open to a generous kitchen, and an adjoining fitted utility room.

A ground floor bedroom has an ensuite shower room and its own feature fireplace.

The vaulted first floor has another ensuite bedroom, a family bathroom and a third double bedroom, all with skylights.

The living room with inglenook recess. Image: Sean Mulholland

The cottage has under-floor heating and a gas range, with solar panels which have battery back up, as well as a diesel generator.

Lina says that, because of Balnoe’s high level of insulation, at this time of year the solar panels are all that are needed: “The generator will kick in if the temperature drops, but we boil the kettle on the gas hob, and the lights are all low-energy, so the generator isn’t needed for days at a time in the summer.”

But, she says, there is potential to add more renewable energy. “There is a little burn that runs down the side for hydro power, and there is enough wind to power a turbine too, so it wouldn’t be difficult to be self-sufficient for most of the year.”