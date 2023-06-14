The Highland and Islands was the latest region to be visited by the trio of judges on the BBC Show.

Interior designer Anna Campbell Jones, architect and lecturer Michael Angus and guest judge Banjo Beale are currently touring and scoring flats and houses across the county in a series of weekly programmes on BBC1 every Monday at 8.30pm.

The most recent show of the series saw them cast their expert eyes over properties in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland.

The winning property, that will go through to the grand final, was Lochbay, an historic croft house also on Skye, home to artist Denise and her husband Bob.

It needed a major renovation but Denise was undeterred and instantly fell in love with Lochbay. Bob needed more persuasion but now fully embraces Lochbay living and the incredible location.

A real labour of love, it took the couple almost a decade to get everything just right - something that the judges clearly thing they've, after they awarded it maximum points of 30 out of 30.

Lochbay won out over a Finnish log house in Fort William and a self-build property in Portree, also on the Isle of Skye.

Take a tour of the winning property below.

