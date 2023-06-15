The fourth episode of BBC Scotland's popular property show visited homes in the south of Scotland.

Interior designer Anna Campbell Jones, architect and lecturer Michael Angus and guest judge Banjo Beale are currently touring and scoring flats and houses across the county in a series of weekly programmes on BBC1 every Monday at 8.30pm.

Winning through from the three chosen properties in the south of Scotland was the Manor House, on the outskirts of Peebles, in the Scottish Borders.

Thought to date back to the 16th century, Manor House is now home to Megan, husband Mike and their children, Caleb and Emilia.

When the couple first came across the property it was completely dilapidated with holes in the roof and damp throughout.

Nestled in the countryside, the home is full of salvaged items including an old science bench as a kitchen island and stunning wallpaper throughout.

It triumphed over two other entries, both in Dumfries and Galloway - an eco house and ormer milking barn.

Take a tour of the Manor House below.

1 . Light lunch The dining area is light and airy with plenty of seating space for all the family and guests.

2 . Home sweet home Three of the Manor House's four residents: Megan, Caleb and Amelia.

3 . Miles of style The home is decorated with glorious and colourful wallpaper throughout.

4 . Sleep tight Looking at the immaculate interior, it's hard to believe that when the family bought the house it was ridden with damp and in pretty dreadful condition.