Scotland’s Home of the Year is back for a new series as the judges - interior designers Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale along with architect Danny Campbell - go in search of outstanding homes across the country.

They kicked off their search with three unique properties from the North East and Northern Isles.

And it saw a traditional cottage in Banchory become the first to go through to the grand final to be held at Glasgow’s House for an Art Lover later this year.

The judges scored Quiney Cottage 30 points - compared to 28 points for self-built barn-style dwelling Casa Barra, near Inverurie, and 24 points for a renovated 1860s South Aberdeenshire farmhouse.

Quiney Cottage dates back to the 1860s and is owned by Rachel, who lives there with her cat Drizzy.

The home is a postcard-perfect Scottish cottage bursting with personality and Rachel has stripped the property back to brick, restoring every room.

Today, the two-bedroomed house incorporates Rachel’s love of bold patterns, bright colours and second-hand furnishings.

The next episode of Scotland’s Home of the Year is on Monday, May 6, at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Take a tour of Quiney Cottage here:

1 . Cosy The living room where Rachel curls up with her cat Drizzy.