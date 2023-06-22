Interior designer Anna Campbell Jones, architect and lecturer Michael Angus and guest judge Banjo Beale are currently touring and scoring flats and houses across the county in a series of weekly programmes on BBC1 every Monday at 8.30pm.
The previous six programmes have looked at three properties from different parts of Scotland - east, west, central, Highlands and Islands, south, and the north east - with one winning through to the final each week.
Next week's show will unveil the overall winner - here are the contenders.
1. Kirklee Mansion
The winner in the West of Scotland group of properties was Kirklee Mansion, owned by John and Jason, pictured with their dog Mitzi Belle. An Edwardian renovation in Glasgow's West End, and originally three separate townhouses, the impressive property is now split to form single level apartments, with Kirklee Mansion sitting on the first floor.
Homeowners Jason and John spent a lot of time restoring Kirklee Mansion to its former glory, maintaining key architectural details throughout. The couples favourite spot is an armchair called Lilibet which has the best views of their expansive living room and sits under a picture of Sir George Arthur Mitchell, the original owner of Kirklee Mansion.
3. The Old Manse
The central Scotland winner was the Old Manse in Auchterarder. Dating from the mid-19th Century, it’s a beautiful, sandstone period property which is home to Kelly, Michel and their three children. Upon viewing it for the first time, Kelly instantly fell in love with the house but Michel was looking for something more modern which didn’t require renovating.
Undeterred by the challenge, Kelly lovingly restored the period property with an interior inspired by British textile designer William Morris. The five bedroomed home has three bathrooms, a stunning garden and a snug come cinema room.