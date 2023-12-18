The special one-off television programme was looking for the festive home in the country.

An Edinburgh mid-terraced house has been crowned the winner of BBC Scotland’s popular show, Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year.

Bay Tree House won out over another four fabulously festive homes in Auchterarder, East Renfrewshire, Greenock and Glasgow for the title.

Home to Katie and Jamie Morris, their six-year-old daughter Beth and Frida the cat, the house embraces a fun-filled, hand-made and colourful approach to Christmas.

Amongst the festive design highlights, the home features hand-crafted colourful paperchains and stockings; home-made decorations crafted with remnants of wallpaper, fabric and paint leftovers; and an ‘Elf’ breakfast scene, inspired by the movie, featuring a mini train set, spaghetti, waffles and sweet treats.

For this family, Christmas time is all about creating a multi-coloured, fun festive home where memories can be made.

The Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year judges – architect Danny Campbell and interior designers Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale – awarded Bay Tree House the full 30 marks at their disposal.

Homeowner Katie Morris said: “It feels surreal, like a dream and very exciting. All the houses were beautiful and all so different. We are blown away with the result.

It was lovely meeting the judges. They are so friendly, enthusiastic and kind, making us feel at ease. Banjo made me laugh lots saying “You’ve won baby!” - he is exactly the person you see on TV. I think Danny in particular loved the ‘Elf’ breakfast as he has young children himself. Anna loved our use of fabric, wallpaper and paint scraps and was asking how we’d made our floral arrangements. Banjo even asked if we could adopt him so he could live in our home.

“We’re very proud to have the colourful winning trophy centre stage in our living room on our book shelf – it looks very much at home."

Take a tour of the winning home here:

1 . Sweet treats There are no shortage of festive goodies to enjoy at Bay Tree House. This spread was inspired by the film 'Elf'. Photo Sales

2 . Decorations in every room Even the bedrooms at Bay Tree House have Christmas trees. Photo Sales

3 . Proud winners Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year winners Katie and Jamie outside their festive home. Photo Sales

4 . Crafty Creativity is at the heart of the family's Christmas designs and Katie loves nothing more than hand-crafting her own stockings and decorations with a little help from Beth. Photo Sales