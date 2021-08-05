Renovation: Last chance to secure at Bridge of Allan site

House One at Pendreich Farm

Two miles north of Bridge of Allan, near Stirling, the five-bedroom detached homes are surrounded by the striking natural scenery of the Ochil Hills and are close to amenities in the charming historic former spa town.

Built in a reimagined country style, the detached properties combine a traditional rural building design with contemporary technologies to ensure that they have everything required for modern family living.

House One has a fixed price of £735,000, while House Two is pegged at £785,000. Both benefit from 3,200sq ft of space, with open-plan living, dining and kitchen areas, Siemens appliances and streamlined handleless cupboards.

House Two at Pendreich Farm

House One also boasts a spacious separate lounge, shower room, utility room and a bedroom – which could be used as a study – all on the ground floor.

There is a detached double garage with accommodation and WC above it, which would make an ideal space for working from home or a games room.

South-west-facing French doors in House One’s living area open onto a patio and landscaped garden, while upstairs, two of four more bedrooms feature ensuites and there is an individual bathroom.

House Two has an impressive entrance vestibule, benefiting from a WC and leading on to its living, dining and kitchen area, which opens onto a large decked terrace which affords flawless views.

House 2 of Pendreich Farm

The ground floor also houses a fifth bedroom and a utility room, which leads to the house type’s integrated double garage.

Upstairs comprises a spacious hallway, four double bedrooms – two of which are ensuite – a family bathroom, and the master bedroom which also incorporates a 6.8sq m dressing room.

Greig McMahon, director of GRM Developments, is very proud of Pendreich Farm Steadings. He says: “Having built and been involved in many luxury developments across Scotland, each one is personal and unique. Our Bridge of Allan development is one that will tower as one of our finest and is truly special.

“From the first viewing of the land, my mind was set and my heart won over by the beauty of the whole region – the opportunity to create something spectacular.

Pendreich Farm

“The landscape and views are captivating – some of Scotland’sbest – lush greenery with fresh clean air and crystal-clear water. The private yet semi-rural location brings the best of everything, with Bridge of Allan nearby.

“The whole development has been carefully planned, assessed, executed with passion, focus and commitment, using the best materials sourced from quality assured luxury suppliers.”

Pendreich Farm Steadings would be suited to commuters as it has a train station nearby and access to the M9. The homes are a 20-minute drive to Stirling and it takes just50 minutes to Glasgow.

With the addition of underfloor heating and Juliette balconies in the master bedrooms, these homes set a new standard for luxury countryside living.

The views from Pendreich Farm