Remarkable modern 5-bedroom country house with a luxurious finish and extensive grounds

While modern, it is constructed of brick, block and harl, along with a slate roof, so has a very traditional feel externally, while internally the house has substantial living space and sumptuous and beautifully presented interiors.

The property has been recently refurbished to a very high standard and comprises, on the ground floor, stunning hallway, drawing room, sitting room, family room, spacious and well equipped open plan kitchen and dining room, utility room, WC and bathroom, while upstairs are five stunning bedrooms, three with en-suite, and a family bathroom.

Behind the house sits the Clockhouse which incorporates a large garage at ground floor level and an open plan loft style apartment above with kitchen, living area, bedroom and shower room, ideal for overflow accommodation or holiday letting.

Surrounding the house are grounds of some 8.65 acres which include terraces, fenced paddocks, stables, woods, lawn, gardens and a pond, while the impressive main entrance, with stone walls and a rockery, has electric gates, which open on to a tarred driveway leading to a circular parking and turning area. There is also a second drive, with its own electric gate, at the rear of the property which leads out to a farm track.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,100,000, more details can be found HERE.

