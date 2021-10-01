Front of property.

Rarely available £1.25m 5-storey Georgian townhouse in prestigious Edinburgh location is the ultimate fixer upper

Set in the Capital’s prestigious New Town, Randolph Cliff is a classic Georgian terrace dating from around 1822, situated high above the Dean Valley towards the West End of the city.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 1st October 2021, 4:19 pm

The house for sale creates an exceptional and rare opportunity to acquire a Georgian townhouse in its entirety. Formerly used as consulting rooms with residential flats on the upper floors and now requiring modernisation throughout, the A-Listed property could either be restored to its former glory as a single home or converted into several apartments, depending on planning consent.

Arranged over lower ground, ground, first, second and third floors, the accommodation extends to well over 5,000 square feet while its tall windows and orientation mean the house is full of natural light. The views to the northeast over the Dean Valley and as far as the Firth of Forth and Fife to the north are quite spectacular, no more so than from the top floor, which has been somewhat modernised in the relatively recent past, incorporating a striking and highly unusual glazed room with a balcony, from where the views are simply breathtaking.

To the rear of the property there is a stunning landscaped garden and beyond are the private Dean Bank Gardens, for which the occupiers of Randolph Cliff can acquire a key. There is a nearby garage which is available separately.

Ben Fox from Savills, who are marketing the property, said: “This is truly an incredible chance for a buyer to develop a whole period house in the centre of the city from scratch – undivided Georgian townhouses are like hen’s teeth in the New Town, and this one enjoys some of the very best views I have ever seen in Edinburgh.”

The property is on the market with Savills for offers over £1,250,000, and more details can be found HERE.

1. Randolph Cliff, New Town

Front entrance.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales

2. Randolph Cliff, New Town

Entrance hall.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales

3. Randolph Cliff, New Town

Sitting room.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales

4. Randolph Cliff, New Town

Kitchen.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales
GeorgianEdinburgh
Next Page
Page 1 of 6