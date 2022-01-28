Rare opportunity to buy a substantial 5-bedroom Victorian apartment with exciting potential for development in heart of Edinburgh's West End

Dating from 1855, the property retains an array of fine period features along with all a modern family home needs, as well as generous outdoor space.

The main door is at ground level where a convenient lift descends to the lower ground floor which comprises hallway, drawing room, dining room, study, kitchen, principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom, second double bedroom, utility room, and shower room, while the garden floor features two additional bedrooms, bay windowed sitting room/fifth bedroom, kitchen with breakfast bar, shower room, and large storage room.

Externally, a delightful front courtyard at lower ground level is equipped with two cellars and a workshop, all with electricity, while to the rear, a large, private garden features a superb patio area, and offers the potential for an extension.

On the market with Savills for offers in the region of £1,200,000, more details can be found HERE.

