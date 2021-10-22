Front of property.

Rare opportunity to acquire a substantial, 6-bedroom detached house over four floors in a desirable part of Edinburgh's Grange district

This substantial, detached Victorian villa sits in one of the most desirable and coveted districts in the capital, to the south of the city centre.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 4:04 pm

The house, which is laid out over four floors, boasts a number of grand public rooms including an elegant sitting room, dining room and a study on the ground floor, and a drawing room with south facing bay window on the first floor.

There is the potential to have six or more bedrooms within the house and an equal number of bathrooms or shower rooms, while the top floor could be easily used as a self-contained apartment if required and offers incredible views towards the Pentlands and Arthur’s Seat.

The garden level also offers additional living space including a cinema room, music room, additional kitchen, utility room and store rooms, while externally, the house has a private driveway and a substantial south facing garden to the rear.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,850,000, more details can be found HERE.

