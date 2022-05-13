Rare opportunity to acquire a stunning 2-bedroom detached cottage in the heart of Edinburgh with a suntrap private patio garden

The property has been lovingly maintained and upgraded, including the addition of a contemporary extension to the rear, creating a tranquil living space that flows beautifully into the sunny patio garden.
A private main door entrance opens onto an impressive double height entrance hallway which gives access to the living spaces, comprising principal bedroom with dual aspect windows, ample built-in storage, and plantation shutters, second double bedroom again with dual aspect and plantation shutters, and a beautiful bathroom with rainfall shower and oversized bath tub.
The open plan kitchen/living/dining room is a clever use of space, with an abundance of natural light, generous full length glazing, wood burning stove, and a contemporary designer kitchen including integrated appliances.
Externally, triple bi-fold doors open onto an attractive granite patio to the rear with a tensioned waterproof awning, wood fired outdoor oven and log store, while an 8ft cedar fence surrounds the space providing both privacy and mood lighting.