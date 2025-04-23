Rare apartment in Scottish castle on estate once owned by Robert the Bruce for sale for just £525k

It is a property that would allow the home owner to take a walk through history - owning an apartment in a historic estate that once belonged to Robert the Bruce.

A lower villa apartment within the majestic Pitreavie Castle has just come to the market for offers over £525,000.

Situated in a category A-listed castle dating back to the early 17th century, the property is situated in the heart of Fife, between Rosyth and Dunfermline.

Once gifted by Robert the Bruce to his sister Lady Christina Bruce, Pitreavie Castle has played host to royalty, witnessed battle and even served as a wartime command centre during the Second World War- visited by former prime minister Sir Winston Churchill himself.

The castle itself lies close to the site of the Battle of Pitreavie fought on July 20, 1651. Later, in 1938, the estate was sold to the Air Ministry and used to coordinate operations for the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force Coastal Command.

Now, centuries later, this rare residence has been restored and converted into elegant apartments in recent years, with an expansive three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment within the building now up for sale with Morgans Property.

The property has a private entrance vestibule that opens onto a sweeping staircase leading to the main living quarters.

Inside, residents are greeted by an airy hallway, WC, and an expansive lounge rich with period features, including an ornate fireplace and large windows that frame views of the castle’s manicured gardens.

The accommodation spans two levels, with the lower ground floor housing a principal bedroom with en-suite, a further bedroom, a family bathroom, a spacious dining kitchen, utility space, and a separate laundry room.

A private courtyard garden adds a tranquil retreat, while extensive communal grounds surround the castle with access to ponds, lawns, woodlands, and a summer house.

Rosyth Railway Station, just a short walk away, offers direct connections to Edinburgh’s Haymarket in under 30 minutes, while there are two private parking spaces and additional visitor parking, suitable for commuters.

Dunfermline, which achieved city status in 2022 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, is also only minutes away by car.

