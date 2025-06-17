Characterful 1‑bed terraced house in Pudsey from £150k
You won’t want to miss this charming one-bedroom terraced house on Wesley Row in Pudsey, West Yorkshire LS28 — perfect for first-time buyers or investors — currently offered in the region of £150,000 via Purplebricks.
Step inside to find a cosy lounge boasting a feature stone fireplace and enclosed staircase, while the practical fitted kitchen keeps things low maintenance. Upstairs awaits a spacious double bedroom with a handy storage cupboard, plus a modern first-floor bathroom with an overhead shower.
Outside, the traditional stone-built exterior is charmingly classic, and the private rear courtyard offers a peaceful spot to enjoy a cuppa or alfresco refreshment — plus there’s convenient on-street parking.
Located in the historic market town of Pudsey between Leeds and Bradford, this property is well positioned for everyday convenience with local shops, cafés, and market days on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
Transport links are strong too, with bus stops within 100 m and New Pudsey station just 1.4 km away, offering regular trains to Leeds and Bradford .
Purplebricks is active in the area, and demand for quality terraced homes like this remains high.
Price: Offers in the region of £150,000
Location: Wesley Row, Pudsey LS28
Bedrooms: 1 double
Key selling point: Period features, private courtyard, modern bathroom
