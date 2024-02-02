Property: Victorian Morningside marvel promises forever family home

All Sections
This charming property presents the rare opportunity to reside in one of the prettiest Victorian terraces in Morningside, so househunters should expect busy viewing days when evaluating 100 Braid Road.
Published 2nd Feb 2024
Terraced property’s charming facade on Morningside’s Braid Road. Image: Planography LTDTerraced property’s charming facade on Morningside’s Braid Road. Image: Planography LTD
Set on a tranquil street just a stone’s throw from the popular area’s main thoroughfare, this beautiful home is filled with period features, and offers abundant potential for modernisation and extension to create a dream forever family home.

Its vestibule leads to a hallway, boasting ornate cornicing and staircase.

The principal bedroom sits to the front of the property, with a feature fireplace, bay window with shutters and an ensuite shower room.

The four-bedroomed Victorian residence benefits from an elegant drawing room on its first floor, which enjoys a lovely view of the local neighborhood thanks to its generously proportioned bay window. Image: PlanographyThe four-bedroomed Victorian residence benefits from an elegant drawing room on its first floor, which enjoys a lovely view of the local neighborhood thanks to its generously proportioned bay window. Image: Planography
A second double bedroom is found on the ground floor, next to a spacious dining/family room.

The kitchen is located to the rear of the property, and offers fitted cabinetry, built-in appliances, and French doors to a rear garden.

Upstairs, an elegant drawing room offers spectacular plasterwork and a lovely view, while two further double bedrooms both enjoy views over the west-facing rear garden.

A generous family bathroom completes the property’s interior, while outside its generous walled garden has a patio area, lawn and considered planting.

100 Braid Road, Edinburgh EH10 6AP. Offers over £675,000. Marketed by Neilsons via ESPC

