Property: Victorian Morningside marvel promises forever family home

Terraced property’s charming facade on Morningside’s Braid Road. Image: Planography LTD

Set on a tranquil street just a stone’s throw from the popular area’s main thoroughfare, this beautiful home is filled with period features, and offers abundant potential for modernisation and extension to create a dream forever family home.

Its vestibule leads to a hallway, boasting ornate cornicing and staircase.

The principal bedroom sits to the front of the property, with a feature fireplace, bay window with shutters and an ensuite shower room.

The four-bedroomed Victorian residence benefits from an elegant drawing room on its first floor, which enjoys a lovely view of the local neighborhood thanks to its generously proportioned bay window. Image: Planography

A second double bedroom is found on the ground floor, next to a spacious dining/family room.

The kitchen is located to the rear of the property, and offers fitted cabinetry, built-in appliances, and French doors to a rear garden.

Upstairs, an elegant drawing room offers spectacular plasterwork and a lovely view, while two further double bedrooms both enjoy views over the west-facing rear garden.

A generous family bathroom completes the property’s interior, while outside its generous walled garden has a patio area, lawn and considered planting.