Property: Victorian marvel offers fantastic family living
At ground level, a welcoming vestibule leads to a grand hallway with cloak room and an elegant wooden staircase. To the front, a large sitting room is bathed in natural light, thanks to bay windows, and offers ample space for entertaining.
A spacious family room (or fifth bedroom) provides another place to unwind on this level, while a sunny dining room leads to a dual-aspect kitchen with views over the rear garden. There is also a practical shower room.
Upstairs, there are four generous double bedrooms, including an extraordinarily spacious principal bedroom, with bay window and feature fireplace. The property’s interior is completed by a three-piece family bathroom.
Outside, the home has plenty of kerb appeal, with an attractive front garden, ample driveway and single garage, while the enclosed rear garden boasts mature planting and views to Blackford Hill.
3 Midmar Gardens, Morningside, Edinburgh, EH10 6DY. Offers over £1,195,000. Marketed by Murray Beith Murray