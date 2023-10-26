All Sections
Property: Victorian marvel offers fantastic family living

Sat comfortably in one of the Capital’s most prestigious postcodes near the Hermitage of Braid, a stone’s throw from Blackford Hill and the Royal Observatory, this is a prime example of a classic Victorian villa, with five bedrooms, well-preserved period features and beautiful gardens.
By Special Reports
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:58 BST
The elegantly presented classic suburban Victorian villa has copious kerb appeal on account of its attractively laid out and well-maintained front gardenThe elegantly presented classic suburban Victorian villa has copious kerb appeal on account of its attractively laid out and well-maintained front garden
The elegantly presented classic suburban Victorian villa has copious kerb appeal on account of its attractively laid out and well-maintained front garden

At ground level, a welcoming vestibule leads to a grand hallway with cloak room and an elegant wooden staircase. To the front, a large sitting room is bathed in natural light, thanks to bay windows, and offers ample space for entertaining.

A spacious family room (or fifth bedroom) provides another place to unwind on this level, while a sunny dining room leads to a dual-aspect kitchen with views over the rear garden. There is also a practical shower room.

Upstairs, there are four generous double bedrooms, including an extraordinarily spacious principal bedroom, with bay window and feature fireplace. The property’s interior is completed by a three-piece family bathroom.

Bay windows bring plenty of day light into the front sitting roomBay windows bring plenty of day light into the front sitting room
Bay windows bring plenty of day light into the front sitting room

Outside, the home has plenty of kerb appeal, with an attractive front garden, ample driveway and single garage, while the enclosed rear garden boasts mature planting and views to Blackford Hill.

3 Midmar Gardens, Morningside, Edinburgh, EH10 6DY. Offers over £1,195,000. Marketed by Murray Beith Murray

