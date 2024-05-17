This five-bedroom home is within walking distance to the centre of Galashiels and minutes from some of the region's finest hillwalking routes.This five-bedroom home is within walking distance to the centre of Galashiels and minutes from some of the region's finest hillwalking routes.
This five-bedroom home is within walking distance to the centre of Galashiels and minutes from some of the region's finest hillwalking routes.

Property: six homes with easy access to Scotland's beautiful countryside

By Sarah Devine
Published 17th May 2024, 11:39 BST

We round up six regally well-appointed residences that revel in their rural setting.

Here is our gallery of properties currently on the market.

The open-plan kitchen dining room is light and airy.

1. Grantley, Abbotsford Road, Galashiels, Scottish Borders

The open-plan kitchen dining room is light and airy.

The decor has been finished to the highest quality.

2. Grantley, Abbotsford Road, Galashiels, Scottish Borders

The decor has been finished to the highest quality.

Grantley is priced at offers over £895,000

3. Grantley, Abbotsford Road, Galashiels, Scottish Borders

Grantley is priced at offers over £895,000

This former manse has been turned into a beautiful five-bedroom home in the stunning Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park.

4. Crannaig House, Aberfoyle, Stirlingshire

4. Crannaig House, Aberfoyle, Stirlingshire
This former manse has been turned into a beautiful five-bedroom home in the stunning Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park.

