Property: real gem hidden away in Victorian spa town

1 . Logie Aston, 32 Kenilworth Road, Bridge of Allan. Offers over £1.15m

A real boon for the current owners has been the flexibility afforded by the space in the house, which –now that the children have gone to university – has allowed them to be flexible with the accommodation. They say: “The kids could run around and build dens in the garden, and the house was so easy to adapt into what was needed next. “For example, the playroom is now a mini cinema room/snug, and the dining room is now a games room. “When the kids come back home now the whole house is used, still leaving is enough space that you can take yourself away and have peace and quiet.” Photo: contributed