The current owners raised their now-grown-up children at Logie Aston after buying it in 2002 through a house swap. They recall: “We bought it in June and our daughter arrived in October, so we used the time in between to make sure the house was ready for a new arrival, and it’s been a fantastic family home for us ever since.”The current owners raised their now-grown-up children at Logie Aston after buying it in 2002 through a house swap. They recall: “We bought it in June and our daughter arrived in October, so we used the time in between to make sure the house was ready for a new arrival, and it’s been a fantastic family home for us ever since.”
Property: real gem hidden away in Victorian spa town

Kenilworth Road is one of the most sought-after addresses in the former spa town of Bridge of Allan, near Stirling.
By Sarah Devine
Published 16th Feb 2024, 13:37 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 13:38 GMT

Many grand dwellings can be admired from the leafy road, but Logie Aston – a B-listed Victorian villa dating back to 1862 – could be easily missed by passers-by, making it a real hidden gem for homebuyers seeking privacy.

The property has a long history of being family owned, each for around 20 years, and was modified by architect William Leiper in 1906.

It now stands as a delightful five-bedroom home well-suited for modern family living.

A real boon for the current owners has been the flexibility afforded by the space in the house, which –now that the children have gone to university – has allowed them to be flexible with the accommodation. They say: “The kids could run around and build dens in the garden, and the house was so easy to adapt into what was needed next. “For example, the playroom is now a mini cinema room/snug, and the dining room is now a games room. “When the kids come back home now the whole house is used, still leaving is enough space that you can take yourself away and have peace and quiet.”

Logie Aston, 32 Kenilworth Road, Bridge of Allan. Offers over £1.15m

A real boon for the current owners has been the flexibility afforded by the space in the house, which –now that the children have gone to university – has allowed them to be flexible with the accommodation. They say: "The kids could run around and build dens in the garden, and the house was so easy to adapt into what was needed next. "For example, the playroom is now a mini cinema room/snug, and the dining room is now a games room. "When the kids come back home now the whole house is used, still leaving is enough space that you can take yourself away and have peace and quiet."

The bespoke Kenneth Anderson kitchen was handmade, and features a gas-fired AGA range cooker plus a wood-burning stove, which adds a cosy layer of warmth to what the owners describe as being the main family hub.

Logie Aston, 32 Kenilworth Road, Bridge of Allan. Offers over £1.15m

The bespoke Kenneth Anderson kitchen was handmade, and features a gas-fired AGA range cooker plus a wood-burning stove, which adds a cosy layer of warmth to what the owners describe as being the main family hub.

Another installation was a first-floor bathroom with a raised free-standing bath that enjoys views over Stirling Castle, a quirk the owner describes as being “a really good addition and something that is a little bit different”.

Logie Aston, 32 Kenilworth Road, Bridge of Allan. Offers over £1.15m

Another installation was a first-floor bathroom with a raised free-standing bath that enjoys views over Stirling Castle, a quirk the owner describes as being "a really good addition and something that is a little bit different".

The ground-floor porch opens to a bright ground-floor hallway leading to a bay-windowed lounge, spacious drawing room with a feature fireplace, and the rear family hub, off which are a conservatory and roof cupola-lit staircase.

Logie Aston, 32 Kenilworth Road, Bridge of Allan. Offers over £1.15m

The ground-floor porch opens to a bright ground-floor hallway leading to a bay-windowed lounge, spacious drawing room with a feature fireplace, and the rear family hub, off which are a conservatory and roof cupola-lit staircase.

