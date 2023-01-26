Property: Period features place main-door ground-floor flat at top of wish list

23 Montpelier, Bruntsfield, EH10 4LY. Offers over £495,000. Marketed by Warners

This stunning two-bed flat in the popular Bruntsfield area of Edinburgh is full of period features, from its wooden floors to ceiling cornicing and bay windows.

The main door property has its own modest front garden and also has direct access to a large, communal rear garden. The flat offers a flexible layout, and its box room could be easily be used as a spare room, home office or gym – widening its appeal.

The property consists of an entrance hall; a living room with a beautiful feature fireplace and Edinburgh press; a spacious kitchen; two double bedrooms; a handy box room over two levels, and a bathroom with a shower over bath.

The property’s traditionally laid out living room

Bruntsfield is a distance of about 20 minutes by foot to the city centre, but the property is close to a wide variety of neighbourhood shops and fantastic local amenities, including Bruntsfield Links.

Main door opens onto Montpelier