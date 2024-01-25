Property: One-time brewery offers quiet two-bed Canongate bolthole
The property’s exterior befits its past life, with abundant historic charm and industrial stairs leading up to a bright entrance hallway, with a sleek rainfall shower room off, which accesses the apartment’s main living area.
Here there is plenty of room to socialise, with a flexible open-plan living-dining room-kitchen area stretching across much of the footprint. It features vaulted ceilings and twin skylights for generous height and light, plus a staircase to the flat’s mezzanine level, which is ideal for use as a home office or even guest bedroom, while an attic space offers generous storage.
The apartment’s modern kitchen is fitted with glossy units and integrated appliances and features a private balcony.
Two generous double bedrooms are located at either end of the flat, with the dual-aspect principal enjoying a Juliet balcony.
Externally, there is a shared garden, which includes private allotment areas for residents, plus allocated parking in a secure low-level garage.
4 Campbell’s Close, Edinburgh EH8 8JJ. Offers over £395,000. Marketed by Neilsons via ESPC