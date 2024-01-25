Property: One-time brewery offers quiet two-bed Canongate bolthole

All Sections
This two-bedroom main-door flat has a spectacular locale in the heart of the Old Town on the first floor of a converted brewery quietly tucked away off the Canongate.
The exterior of 4 Campbell’s Close, Edinburgh. Image: Iain RobinsonThe exterior of 4 Campbell’s Close, Edinburgh. Image: Iain Robinson
The property’s exterior befits its past life, with abundant historic charm and industrial stairs leading up to a bright entrance hallway, with a sleek rainfall shower room off, which accesses the apartment’s main living area.

Here there is plenty of room to socialise, with a flexible open-plan living-dining room-kitchen area stretching across much of the footprint. It features vaulted ceilings and twin skylights for generous height and light, plus a staircase to the flat’s mezzanine level, which is ideal for use as a home office or even guest bedroom, while an attic space offers generous storage.

The apartment’s modern kitchen is fitted with glossy units and integrated appliances and features a private balcony.

The living space inside 4 Campbell’s Close, Edinburgh. Image: Iain RobinsonThe living space inside 4 Campbell’s Close, Edinburgh. Image: Iain Robinson
Two generous double bedrooms are located at either end of the flat, with the dual-aspect principal enjoying a Juliet balcony.

Externally, there is a shared garden, which includes private allotment areas for residents, plus allocated parking in a secure low-level garage.

4 Campbell’s Close, Edinburgh EH8 8JJ. Offers over £395,000. Marketed by Neilsons via ESPC

