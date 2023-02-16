Property: One-bedroom pied à terre draws buyers to desirable Morningside

9 2F1 Comiston Gardens, Morningside, EH10 5QH. Offers over £295,000. Marketed by Simpson & Marwick

This stunning one-bedroom flat is enviably located in the desirable residential district of Morningside – a mere two miles from the city centre.

Its bright living room is packed with period features, such as beautiful bay windows, an original fireplace, cornicing, an Edinburgh press, as well as original hardwood floors.

Meanwhile, the flat’s spacious modern kitchen-dining room has been upgraded to an excellent standard, with hardwood worktops, and ample room for seating.

The double bedroom is well-proportioned and there is a further box room with excellent storage, which could be used as a home gym or office. There is also a modern bathroom with a bath and shower.

