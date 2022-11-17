This elegant one-bedroom flat with a box room is in a great position for easy access to a great choice of local amenities and city centre attractions. The Hillside property would be ideal for a first-time buyer, a couple or a buy-to-let investor.

The attractive accommodation consists of a bay-windowed living room with decorative cornice work, sanded flooring, and a working fireplace with marble mantelpiece.

Sleek silver units and marbled work surfaces were fitted during a refurbishment of the property’s kitchen last year.

Both the shower room, with its mixer shower and drench head, and the WC, with wash-hand basin, set-in vanity unit and under-floor heating, present a stylish and modern appearance.

Meanwhile, the flat’s spacious double bedroom is bedecked with eye-catching rustic-style flooring, and it has a recess which could act as a dressing area.

For those working from home, the flat’s box room would be a plus for that purpose, while its platform bed could cater for an occasional guest.

52/4 Brunswick Street, Hillside, EH7 5UY, is priced at offers over £250,000. Marketed by Warners.

