Property: a Millionaire's Row guide for movers in the Capital

What will £1m-plus buy you in the Capital? We look over and evaluate a trio of Edinburgh apartments where prices top the totemic sum.

By Sarah Devine
Published 3rd May 2024, 11:55 BST

Here is our gallery of spectacular properties in the city currently for sale.

Where is it? In the heart of the New Town’s conservation area where all the rich amenities and cultural highlights of the city centre are just a stone’s throw away. The location is well-suited for the Capital’s great transport links and independent school offerings.

Interior: A ground-floor hall leads to a lounge and drawing room, which are connected by double doors. The apartment’s modern kitchen has a range-style cooker, and there is a formal dining room. Its four bedrooms are all on the lower-ground level, above a home cinema and music room.

The light an airy formal dining room has ample space for guests.

For more information, contact Cullerton's on 0131-225 5007.

