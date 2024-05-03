Here is our gallery of spectacular properties in the city currently for sale.
1. 26 Gayfield Square, New Town. Offers over £1.465m
Where is it? In the heart of the New Town’s conservation area where all the rich amenities and cultural highlights of the city centre are just a stone’s throw away. The location is well-suited for the Capital’s great transport links and independent school offerings.
2. 26 Gayfield Square, New Town. Offers over £1.465m
Interior: A ground-floor hall leads to a lounge and drawing room, which are connected by double doors. The apartment’s modern kitchen has a range-style cooker, and there is a formal dining room. Its four bedrooms are all on the lower-ground level, above a home cinema and music room.
3. 26 Gayfield Square, New Town. Offers over £1.465m
The light an airy formal dining room has ample space for guests.
4. 26 Gayfield Square, New Town. Offers over £1.465m
For more information, contact Cullerton's on 0131-225 5007.