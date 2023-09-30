Property: mill renovation turns heads

Machrimore Mill is a stunning conversion of a B-Listed former mill, dating from 1839, situated very near the southernmost tip of the Kintyre Peninsula on the West Coast.

It is a beautiful building with many features that pay tribute to its industrial background, but nowadays it is also a welcoming family home, and the story of its transformation is one of intrepid owners taking a plunge into the unknown.

Its history goes back centuries; an oatmeal mill has existed on the site at Connieglen Water since the 1600s. In 1799, the 5th Duke of Argyll supplied timber, stone and lime to the miller, Hugh McCallum, to rebuild the mill set back from the river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A further re-modelling of the building and its kiln took place in 1839, at which time the mason’s date mark was applied to the mill. It continued in operation until 1961, after which it served as a grain drying unit for local farmers.

The former mill near Campbelltown on Kintyre. Image: Stuart Russell Photography

The mill was surveyed by the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Scotland, and it featured in a subsequent book on industrial archaeology in 1984.

Shortly after it fell into disuse, was abandoned and eventually fell into ruins before being bought by Barry and Hazel Martin in 2004 – a brave move considering its condition.

Barry explains: “We lived in Strathaven at the time, but I was brought up here, so this place was close to my heart.”

Hazel supported him in the purchase, although she remembers her concern at first sight: “It was hollow in the centre with stone walls. But they weren’t full stone walls remaining, just bits of them.”

The former mill near Campbelltown on Kintyre. Image: Stuart Russell Photography

Barry expands: “The roof had fallen in mostly, and what was left had to be pushed in. Everything had to be consolidated, all the walls, the timber lintels that were above windows, and doors had to be taken out.”

The Martins ploughed on with the purchase, despite being unable to pin down the likely costs involved.

Barry recalls: “It just was impossible to get prices for it – it was ruinous and there were so many constraints from the likes of the Scottish Civic Trust. I really think that we couldn’t have done it now, it just wouldn’t have been feasible, and the building would have been lost to the built environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A turning point came when the couple were introduced to a local builder, who they don’t want to name – “He’s retired, and a quiet, unassuming man” – who had recently headed up the renovation on another historic Kintyre building, Tangy Mill, on behalf of the Landmark Trust.

The former mill near Campbelltown on Kintyre. Image: Stuart Russell Photography

He agreed to take on the build, and Barry and Hazel agreed that the previous design for the mill should be scrapped.

Barry explains: “It had planning permission, but the planners by that time had realised that the existing plans would destroy the character. “There was even an up-and-over garage door included, which would have been so incongruous.”

Instead, the solution was to retain the B-listed exterior and build a timber frame house on the inside, with all mod cons.

Hazel says: “In terms of layout, it really was a blank canvas, so really the build started before we could see what space we had.

The former mill near Campbelltown on Kintyre. Image: Stuart Russell Photography

“Initially, we thought it was going to be two floors, but as we worked our way up we could see that we could get three floors, so it ended up being a bit bigger than we’d envisaged.”

As for their builder, the Martins say they found one of the last great craftsmen in the area, a true artisan.

Barry enthuses: “He did most of the trades – if there was metalwork, he did it. We got some timbers from an old mill being demolished down in Carlisle, he cut stone corbels to place them on, made a fireplace from donated stones from farms round about. He could turn his hand to anything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mill’s antique beams and pillars formed a framework and modern timber was used to fill in. Once the plasterboard was up, the Martins decided on a rough form of plastering inside, to present an authentic air of rusticity inside the one-time agricultural building internally too.

The work was completed in 2006 with a high-spec finish including Indian limestone flooring and oak doors. There is under-floor heating for all levels, and each of the four bedrooms is ensuite.

The garden, which was choked by gunnera manicata – a massive rhubarb-like plant – was tamed and now is a very pretty setting.

The former mill near Campbelltown on Kintyre. Image: Stuart Russell Photography

Most impressively, while the lade which originally supplied the mill has long been diverted, with a turn of a tap the vast waterwheel still rotates, making for a spectacular feature.

Three sets of original millstones also adorn the walls of the property, while the chimney is a replica. Barry says: “It is what they call a ridged ventilator. Smoke from the kiln would come out through the cowl, which would turn depending on the direction of the wind.”

It is a beautifully quirky topping for a wonderfully restored historic building, given new life as a very distinctive yet comfortable home.

Address Machrimore Mill, Southend, Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute.

Area The mill lies in a scenic setting on the outskirts on Southend. The village has a shop and tearoom, post office, hotel, doctor’s surgery, village hall, children’s play park, church, and the 18-hole Dunaverty golf links. Campbeltown, ten miles away, is well connected with an airport at Machrihanish offering flights to Glasgow. The Kintyre Express, a small passenger ferry, affords trips to Ballycastle in Northern Ireland, and the summer car ferry service from Ardrossan to Campbeltown is a link to the Ayrshire coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accommodation Four ensuite bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting room, separate lounge and first-floor drawing room.

Grounds Extensive garden with private drive, lawns and patio, plus – of course – the waterwheel.

Price Offers over £530,000.