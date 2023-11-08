Property: marvelous family home in much-sought-after Marchmont
This bright and airy flat has been recently upgraded and is in exquisite condition, with tasteful décor and period features present throughout.
A grand hallway with wooden flooring gives access to generous storage cupboards and two box rooms, and leads to an extremely large and elegant sitting room with detailed cornicing, feature fireplace, and shuttered windows.
A generous herringbone-floored dining-kitchen is kitted out with Shaker-style cabinetry, a cosy window seat, and a dining nook.
The flat has four substantial bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a second sitting room, demonstrating the flexible nature of the property.
This gorgeous flat is completed by a tranquil three-piece family bathroom, fitted with spa-esque tiling and a shower-over-bath, with clever storage solutions and a large window for natural light and ventilation.
With a sizable maintained shared garden to the rear, and easy access to The Meadows, this polished property would make a superb family home.
70/3 Thirlestane Road, Edinburgh EH9 1AR, is priced at offers over £575,000. Marketed by Deans Properties via ESPC