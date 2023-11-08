Property: marvelous family home in much-sought-after Marchmont

Family homes in much-sought-after Marchmont are always incredibly popular – especially when they look as good as this sumptuous four-bedroomed apartment, situated on the second floor of a traditional tenement mere minutes from excellent local amenities and schooling options.

70/3 Thirlestane Road, Edinburgh

This bright and airy flat has been recently upgraded and is in exquisite condition, with tasteful décor and period features present throughout.

A grand hallway with wooden flooring gives access to generous storage cupboards and two box rooms, and leads to an extremely large and elegant sitting room with detailed cornicing, feature fireplace, and shuttered windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A generous herringbone-floored dining-kitchen is kitted out with Shaker-style cabinetry, a cosy window seat, and a dining nook.

70/3 Thirlestane Road, Edinburgh

The flat has four substantial bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a second sitting room, demonstrating the flexible nature of the property.

This gorgeous flat is completed by a tranquil three-piece family bathroom, fitted with spa-esque tiling and a shower-over-bath, with clever storage solutions and a large window for natural light and ventilation.

With a sizable maintained shared garden to the rear, and easy access to The Meadows, this polished property would make a superb family home.