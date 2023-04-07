All Sections
Property: Look east to a two-bed pad with an elegant mix of modern and trad

This well-presented two-bedroom flat mixes period features with contemporary décor and features panoramic views of Edinburgh.

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:32 BST

This well-presented two-bedroom flat mixes period features with contemporary décor and features panoramic views of Edinburgh.

The flat is entered via an attractive hallway with a storage cupboard. The lounge has an abundance of natural light from an east-facing window, offering stunning open views towards Holyrood Park. The room also has period features, including high ceilings and a beautiful fireplace.

The open-plan kitchen has ample room for a dining table and chairs, a large pantry-style cupboard, and views over the Forth towards Fife’s skyline.

133/9 Easter Road, Leith133/9 Easter Road, Leith
The property has two bright bedrooms, both with high ceilings, and the second has a bespoke built-in cabin bed and space to accommodate a home office working area. Completing the inventory is a contemporary shower room.

Externally, there is a garden with a sheltered patio – a fantastic space to enjoy al fresco dining – and there is the benefit of permit and unrestricted on-street parking.

133/9 Easter Road, Leith, Edinburgh, EH7 5QA. Offers over £260,000. Marketed by Warners

133/9 Easter Road, Leith
133/9 Easter Road, Leith
