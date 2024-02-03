Property interview: TV’s John Amabile on interior design

John Amabile has been running his consultancy for 25 years. Image: contributed

How did you start your career?

I first worked in London for eight years on commercial projects such as Abu Dhabi airport and a huge department store in Cyprus.

Most of the work was in retail because people were still opening shops – unlike now. I worked on everything from high-street shops to Harrods.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interior architectural photography of Ambassador Homes Park Quadrant Residences development in Glasgow. Image: Chris Humphreys

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was an exciting time – back then I really thought I was interior design’s answer to Duran Duran!

I moved back to Scotland in the 1990s and became a production designer for TV and film companies, working on Taggart, Shallow Grave, Dr Finlay’s Casebook and Wheel of Fortune, where I bumped into my old friend Carol Smillie who was starting to work in makeover programmes.

From there, I’ve worked on 60 Minute Makeover, BBC 1’s Change That, ITV’s Better Homes and I became a regular on This Morning.

I suspect I’d make it into the Guinness Book of Records for the most makeovers, because at one stage I was doing four a day and 40 shows a year.

The Passiflora Kingfisher Lexi Chair from John Amiable's accessories collection.

I started the interior consultancy, John Amabile Design, 25 years ago after being approached by clients who liked what they had seen on TV.

​Who are your clients? I don’t have a typical client, as I’m not a typical designer. But I have worked for almost every builder in Scotland, on their showhomes, and I have a lot of private showbusiness clients.

I have just completed Park Quadrant, which was the new development filling in a gap at Park Circus in Glasgow. I’ve been working on that for six years, first designing the showhomes and then everyone who bought there, more or less, used me to design their homes.

That inspires my creativity, certainly – to design all sorts of different styles depending on the client. Many were older people downsizing who were bringing in cherished items – one had a collection of original Ercol furniture, which is very in vogue at the moment – so it was ideal as a starting point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clients come to me to help to avoid expensive mistakes, but I do like to slightly push them to be a bit more adventurous.

​Why did you open your Milngavie studio? I think of it like a mini Chelsea Harbour because all the big design brands that you see in London – or in high-end magazines – I represent in Scotland.

I have two very creative designers, Claudia Capaldi and Hannah Gibson, who work in the studio, but it is also a retail outlet.

I’ve always been a victim of people saying ‘I love your stuff, but you are very expensive’, so I now have an essentials range where you can buy more reasonably priced cushions, curtains, chairs, bedding and throws. That is to engage with the wider audience, the customer will still be getting my design guidance and you aren’t buying blind off the likes of Amazon.

People can come in with a budget and I can lead them through the one end of the spectrum with the crazy designer prices, or we can go mid-market to get the look without the price tag. I’ve concentrated on Scottish and British companies to keep the flag flying.

​How do you approach each project?

I would never go around remaking everyone’s home in a John Amabile style. My own home is the only place where I use a real signature style.

With clients I have to get an essence of how they want to live and I encourage them to come up with mood boards and different looks. I will filter through those and keep the best.

Everyone wants longevity and value for money so there are several different ways to approach it. Clients can come in with new house plans, and we also can do an online consultancy if it is just one room that they are refreshing. That started during Covid, but that has been a lot of benefit and clients really like it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year we are launching a new service where we will design your whole house as part of a wedding list, so lots of new ideas for 2024.

​What about those who are new to the idea of professional interior design? Customers can come in for a free introductory consultation and our website [johnamabiledesign.com] has a lot of ideas for browsing.

I also have a YouTube channel packed full of my interiors with design advice on how to employ the right designer, some tips on getting started and lots of lovely images.

If people don’t have any budget at all, but they want a refresh at home the best way to do it is to take what you have and redesign it. I do that in my own home a lot. Sometimes my partner comes in and asks what have you done? And it might just be moving around what we have to blend colours in a different way, without adding anything new.