Property interview: Interiors therapist Suzanne Roynan employs a spiritual and practical approaches

If you find that your romantic life, career or financial wellbeing isn’t going to plan, it may well be that your home could use a session or two of therapy.While many of us may turn to personal counselling in times of crisis, there is a growing belief that a re-organisation of our living spaces may be the best way to find harmony in many aspects of our lives.

Interiors therapy is a relatively new idea in the UK. In fact, Suzanne Roynan, who runs a profitable business providing the service, believes that she is the only practitioner offering her distinct combination of services currently on this side of the Atlantic, but it is an established industry in America.

She explains: “It started on the West Coast, in California, but really only garnered attention when Jennifer Aniston brought in an interior therapist after her divorce, to restyle her home for her mental wellbeing.”

But far from being just a celebrity indulgence, Suzanne says the principles of home therapy can help anyone who feels they may be stuck in a rut, or dealing with stress and anxiety.

Antique Chinese feng shui compass. Image: Adobe Stock

She says: “My business, Interiors Therapy, offers a process which includes identifying possessions which are detrimental to wellbeing, and dealing with clutter; organising the items which are used, needed or loved; refreshing the energy of a space, and consolidating the changes for the home and people in it to create a happier, healthier, wealthier, more successful and supportive lifestyle.”

With a background in real estate, Suzanne trained in feng shui and now combines her skills to work all over the UK and internationally with architects, designers and private clients, bringing a combination of spiritual and practical methods to maximise a property’s potential.

She offers a unique service, she believes. “Lots of people stage homes, help you declutter or practice feng shui, but I combine all these principles.”

Based in Hertfordshire, Suzanne is also the author of a best-selling book on the subject, Welcome Home: How Stuff Makes or Breaks Your Relationship.

Suzanne Roynan. Image: Frances Newman

Feng shui is an ancient Chinese traditional practice, and Suzanne explains: “It’s incredibly useful because it identifies a grid of nine specific areas of the home which can be activated to work in the best interests of the occupants.

“If an area is missing or clogged, it will present problems for the people who live there. It might relate to relationships, money, opportunities, career, fertility, sleep or even reputation. It’s all fixable if you know how.”

For therapy assessments of a home, she says clients often approach her when their lives are not fulfilling. “Something always gets in the way, it’s one crisis after another, or they just feel unlucky since moving in.

“I can clarify the negative aspects of a home and how to resolve them. Understanding the bad luck is about the building, and implementing remedies to inspire balance, harmony and success gives an opportunity to regain control and look ahead to a brighter future.”

A room by Suzanne Roynan. Image: Contributed

As part of her business, Suzanne offers advice on preparing a property for sale, and for finding one to buy, and she teaches online courses for people who want to take a DIY approach.

For properties which have yet to go on the market, Suzanne can suggest a range of options, from a videowalk-around, giving her clients advice on improving peoples’ first impressions of the property, through to an in-person consultation ahead of marketing photos being taken.

She says: “Where a property has been languishing on the market for a while, it’s not always about the price. If a property gives the shivers, or just ‘doesn’t feel right’, it will deter offers.”

And Suzanne believes that many of the feng shui principles perfectly align with practical advice in staging a home for sale.

For instance, clutter will not only stall a sale, but could be the cause of anxiety in the buyer or seller – or both.

Water represents a flow of money in feng shui, so leaking pipes and dripping taps present metaphorical evidence of money draining away from the home.

She says: “It is a good idea to look at the property as though you are viewing it for the first time. You are selling someone the dream of living in the space, so if you don’t love and respect it, they won’t either.”

For those ready to buy she comments: “This service is popular for purchasers who are looking for an auspicious home, one which will nurture and support them, as well as bringing good fortune.

“They send me details of a property and I review the feng shui to advise whether the place is good or bad for money and people.”

In terms of clients, Suzanne says: “No two are the same, but there is an emotional component to almost every challenge.

“With divorce, it’s easy for bitterness to cloud judgement and it can take years for someone to take a step back, realise their home is actively working against them, and ask for help.

“Possessions that were owned jointly with an ex-partner, for instance, may have a subconscious pull and be keeping someone from moving on.”

And she also helps those who are thinking of downsizing. “Some clients are older and prefer to sort out their stuff on their terms, rather than have it forced upon them by a move.