Property: Georgian flat invites you to catch the Broughton buzz

The property's exterior. Image: contributed

Sat on the third floor, this beautifully finished option combines fine period features with tasteful decor and offers superb city views.

The flat’s large living-dining room has plenty of space for entertaining and is flooded with light thanks to twin windows. It enjoys a wealth of period features including working shutters, cornicing, and an open fireplace.

The sleek kitchen is fitted with glossy grey units and integrated appliances, flanking a charming window seat with views across the rooftops. Additional space can be found in the hall’s utility cupboard.

The contemporary kitchen. Image: contributed

Two ample double bedrooms provide the sleeping quarters and are decorated in muted tones with plush carpeting. A box room offers a handy option for a home office.