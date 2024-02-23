All Sections
What is it? A five-bedroom townhouse set over four storeys in the 3.5-acre grounds of the newly-renovated former Royal Blind School, which dates back to 1835. The Blake, Newington Residences, Edinburgh Guide price £1.195mWhat is it? A five-bedroom townhouse set over four storeys in the 3.5-acre grounds of the newly-renovated former Royal Blind School, which dates back to 1835. The Blake, Newington Residences, Edinburgh Guide price £1.195m
Property gallery: Riding the range of the Capital

Take to the streets of Edinburgh to view a trio of different properties – from a five-bed townhouse, to a mid-market option, to a one-bed pied-à-terre.

By Sarah Devine
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 12:59 GMT

Here is our gallery of properties currently available across Edinburgh.

Where is it? In a leafy conservation area of Edinburgh’s Southside, just a ten-minute drive to the city centre. There are plenty of great amenities nearby and the home is within walking distance of Cameron Toll Shopping Centre, Prestonfield Golf Club, and the Royal Commonwealth Pool.

The Blake, Newington Residences, Edinburgh Guide price £1.195m

Interior: The townhouse offers more than 2,700sq ft of floor space, with a lower-ground floor featuring an open-plan kitchen-dining area with French doors to a patio. Its ground-floor living room benefits from a balcony. And all bedrooms are over floors one and two.

The Blake, Newington Residences, Edinburgh Guide price £1.195m

Exterior: A private patio area, entered via elegant double doors, provides a secluded seating area which would be ideal for entertaining on warmer days. Contact Savills, on behalf of Cala Homes

The Blake, Newington Residences, Edinburgh Guide price £1.195m

What is it? A three-bedroom modern semi-detached villa, situated at the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town in a RIBA award-winning mews-style development by renowned Capital-based architect Sir Richard Murphy. 39 Dublin Street Lane North Offers over £550,000

39 Dublin Street Lane North Offers over £550,000

