Here is our gallery of properties currently available across Edinburgh.
1. The Blake, Newington Residences, Edinburgh
Guide price £1.195m
Where is it? In a leafy conservation area of Edinburgh’s Southside, just a ten-minute drive to the city centre. There are plenty of great amenities nearby and the home is within walking distance of Cameron Toll Shopping Centre, Prestonfield Golf Club, and the Royal Commonwealth Pool. Photo: contributed
2. The Blake, Newington Residences, Edinburgh
Guide price £1.195m
Interior: The townhouse offers more than 2,700sq ft of floor space, with a lower-ground floor featuring an open-plan kitchen-dining area with French doors to a patio. Its ground-floor living room benefits from a balcony. And all bedrooms are over floors one and two. Photo: contributed
3. The Blake, Newington Residences, Edinburgh
Guide price £1.195m
Exterior: A private patio area, entered via elegant double doors, provides a secluded seating area which would be ideal for entertaining on warmer days.
Contact Savills, on behalf of Cala Homes Photo: contributed
4. 39 Dublin Street Lane North
Offers over £550,000
What is it? A three-bedroom modern semi-detached villa, situated at the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town in a RIBA award-winning mews-style development by renowned Capital-based architect Sir Richard Murphy.
39 Dublin Street Lane North Offers over £550,000 Photo: contributed