Property: Fife retro fittings spark ’70s revival

However, Kirkforther House, near Markinch, will be of particular interest to lovers of mid-20th Century style, as its immaculate interiors date from the 1970s, when the house was constructed.

Original features include wood-panelling, a fitted library, and a serving hatch from kitchen to dining room.

Its design is ultra-modern –for its age – with an accent on bright interiors, lots of windows, and automatic lighting when doors open.

The home has gained a few mod cons over the years, with a ground-source heat pump to warm the house and solar panels to generate electricity.

In addition, Kirkforther has beautifully landscaped mature gardens and a private treelined driveway.

Offers over £925,000, contact Strutt and Parker.