Property expert’s four tips for Scots to get on the housing ladder without the Bank of Family

With a whopping 87% of first-time buyers in the UK asking for financial support from their families to get on the housing ladder, property expert Adrian MacDiarmid shares hacks for buying your first home without relying on the Bank of Family.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

With the average deposit in the UK now standing at over £34,500, this is the biggest barrier to first-time buyers (FTBs) purchasing their own home.

According to a consumer survey by housebuilder Barratt Redrow, almost nine in 10 (86%) of first-time buyers in Scotland receive financial support from parents when purchasing a property, with siblings (24%) and grandparents (19%) also chipping in to support.

Nearly half of Scottish families (47%) give £16,000 or more towards a house purchase, with just under a quarter (24%) of first-time buyers accepting money as they don’t have sufficient savings. Meanwhile, 86% of families in Scotland will initiate the conversation, with only 14% of Scottish first-time buyers raising the topic themselves.

Getting on the property ladder is the main motivation for half of Scottish families (50%) who provide financial support. Almost four in ten (39%) enjoy seeing their children or grandchildren buy their first home while under three in ten (29%) feel guilty about the hardships faced by first-time buyers, according to Barratt Redrow.

Still, the new build developer does have a scheme known as Parent Power that rewards those gifting money for their loved one’s house purchase with £1,000, as well as giving another £1,000 to the buyer.

While the Bank of Family has become an essential requirement for many first-time buyers. respondents said they worried that giving money would mean that they may need to delay their own retirement, sacrifice holidays and days out, or would struggle if the cost of living worsened.

There are signs that the higher cost of living and economic uncertainty are already beginning to take their toll, with a 5% year-on-year drop across the UK in first-time buyers who received financial support from their family last year, the survey found.

Adrian MacDiarmid, Head of Mortgage Relations at Barratt Redrow, said: “We’re continuing to see a significant number of first-time buyers turning to family for help getting onto the property ladder. With rising house prices and the increased cost of living, support from parents and other family members remains crucial for many.

“Our research found that not enough first-time buyers and their families are aware of schemes to help them, from Government, new build developers, and lenders. There are a wide range of schemes available to support first-time buyers, meaning family support isn’t the only route to homeownership. At Barratt Redrow, we’re focused on offering a mix of affordable homes and tailored support to help more people to take their first step onto the property ladder.”

Alison Condie, Barratt Redrow’s Regional Managing Director for Scotland, said: “For many, entering the world of homeownership can feel challenging and complex at first glance. However, there are numerous support schemes designed to fit first time buyers in Scotland if financial assistance from family members is not an option.

“We encourage prospective first-time buyers to explore the initiatives available, designed to provide support and instil pride and confidence when buying your first home.”

Adrian MacDiarmid has provided four tips to get on the housing ladder without the Bank of Family:

FTBs may be able to borrow more than they think. To support FTBs, lenders will offer enhanced affordability assessments to customers who can prove that they can afford the repayments.

For example, Nationwide’s Helping Hand mortgage offers up to six times’ income for customers who take a longer-term fixed rate of between 5 -10 years.

Every lender offers different rates and has different criteria, so it is only really by talking to a broker that FTBs can really understand what is available to them and what they can afford. I would advise that FTBs get advice at the earliest opportunity.

Low Deposit Mortgages

FTBs often presume that they need to have more deposit than they actually do. More and more lenders are offering mortgages at higher loan to values, meaning that many buyers only need a 5% deposit.

Own New - Rate Reducer

Buyers could see mortgage interest rates that are 2.2% or below with Own New - Rate Reducer, a scheme available on new build homes for up to the first five years.

The scheme could mean lower mortgage rates and reduced monthly payments, whether you're a first-time buyer or an existing homeowner.

Dependant on the build stage of your chosen home, Barratt Redrow, and other developers in the scheme, could contribute up to 5% of the purchase price towards your move.

The Track Record Mortgage

If you rent a home and have a good track record of paying the bill each month, you could qualify for a specialised deal from Skipton Building Society - and you don't need to save a deposit at all.

The Track Record 100% mortgage from the lender is available to renters buying their first property.

The amount you can borrow is capped as your monthly repayment can't be more than you currently pay in rent. You need to show a strong track record of paying your rent on time and in full.

An independent mortgage adviser can help you apply for the deal and compare it to others on the market.

Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme

Barratt Redrow’s three brands – Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Redrow – have a Key Worker Deposit Scheme that celebrates the country’s millions of Key Workers including teachers, nurses, council workers and foster carers.

As a thank you for the support provided to communities, Barratt Redrow is offering key workers a contribution towards their deposit.