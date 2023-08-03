Property: double-upper offers bright prospect for family living

Buyers searching for a family home close to the Capital, but at a more affordable price, should survey this property in Bonnyrigg.

Handily located in the middle of the Midlothian town, with easy access to commuter links and local amenities, the home is presented in turn-key condition.

The property is a traditional double-upper villa, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, offering grand proportions and a blend of period features and modern finishings. Set over two storeys, it boasts a feeling of light and space throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its impressive dual-aspect living room is airy with elegant décor and period details, including a feature fireplace and ornate cornicework. And its chic dining-kitchen boasts a generous layout and dual-aspect windows, with on-trend midnight-blue cabinetry set against stylish metro tiles.

Bonnyrigg High Street facade

The property also offers four double bedrooms, with the largest boasting a separate dressing room. A family bathroom with double sink and large bath is located on the first floor, while a stylish shower room sits on the upper floor.

Offering flexibility and stylish presentation, all in a central Bonnyrigg setting, this sale is sure to attract lots of interest from family buyers.