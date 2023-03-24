All Sections
Property: Distinctive Portobello dwelling sure to throw viewers a curve

Those who dream of a life by the seaside will adore this beautiful three-bedroom flat in Portobello, which retains many original features including four oak panel doors and intricate cornicing.

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:37 GMT

The property has a light-filled living room with unique curved twin windows overlooking the front of the property, a wood mantelpiece with a marble hearth, an original four-panel oak door, cornicing and a ceiling rose. The dining room is located to the rear of the home in an alcove and seamlessly flows from the living through through an arch.

The kitchen has sleek grey cabinetry, white splashback and high-quality wooden worktops. The modern family bathroom has a three-piece white suite.

On the second floor there is a carpeted double bedroom with neutral décor and stunning views over to Arthur’s Seat. There are two further double bedrooms – one a smaller double with built-in cupboards and the second is more spacious. There is also a modern walk-in shower room.

11 (1F) Adelphi Place, Portobello, EH15 1BG. Offers over £335,000. Marketed by Coulters

