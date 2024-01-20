All Sections
What is it? A traditional stone-built detached cottage extensively upgraded by its current owners, with the potential to be an on-going business concern thanks to five adjacent timber cabins. These were were added in 2018, and have since operated as a successful holiday letting business. Contact: Savills

Property: Cottagecore adds a touch of quaint

Prepare to be enchanted by this charming trio of modernised yet characterful country dwellings.
By Sarah Devine
Published 20th Jan 2024, 09:00 GMT

Here is our gallery of three impressive cottages currently for sale.

Where is it? Bridgend Cottage is set within the stunning Loch Lomond National Park, around 1.5 miles away from the villages of Gartmore and Aberfoyle, where there are amenities. Stirling is 30 minutes away by road and Glasgow is less than an hour. Contact Savills.

1. Bridgend & Dreamcatcher Cabins, Gartmore, Stirling. Offers over £995,000

Where is it? Bridgend Cottage is set within the stunning Loch Lomond National Park, around 1.5 miles away from the villages of Gartmore and Aberfoyle, where there are amenities. Stirling is 30 minutes away by road and Glasgow is less than an hour. Contact Savills. Photo: Garry Thomas Photography

Interior: The cottage is entered via a 200-year-old door and the lounge is kept cosy by a log-burner. Its kitchen and family room has bi-folding doors opening to the garden and there are three bedrooms. Contact Savills

2. Bridgend & Dreamcatcher Cabins, Gartmore, Stirling. Offers over £995,000

Interior: The cottage is entered via a 200-year-old door and the lounge is kept cosy by a log-burner. Its kitchen and family room has bi-folding doors opening to the garden and there are three bedrooms. Contact Savills Photo: Garry Thomas Photography

Exterior: A wrap-around garden features a pond, shrubs, and mature trees, and is regularly visited by local wildlife, including roe deer, tawny owls and red squirrels. Contact Savills

3. Bridgend & Dreamcatcher Cabins, Gartmore, Stirling. Offers over £995,000

Exterior: A wrap-around garden features a pond, shrubs, and mature trees, and is regularly visited by local wildlife, including roe deer, tawny owls and red squirrels. Contact Savills Photo: Garry Thomas Photography

What is it? A charming three-bedroom cottage nestled in dramatic but beautiful Perthshire countryside. Contact Galbraith

4. The Gardener’s Cottage, Methven, Perth. Offers over £385,000

What is it? A charming three-bedroom cottage nestled in dramatic but beautiful Perthshire countryside. Contact Galbraith Photo: contributed

