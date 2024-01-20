Property: Cottagecore adds a touch of quaint

Prepare to be enchanted by this charming trio of modernised yet characterful country dwellings.
Here is our gallery of three impressive cottages currently for sale.
1. Bridgend & Dreamcatcher Cabins, Gartmore, Stirling. Offers over £995,000
Where is it? Bridgend Cottage is set within the stunning Loch Lomond National Park, around 1.5 miles away from the villages of Gartmore and Aberfoyle, where there are amenities. Stirling is 30 minutes away by road and Glasgow is less than an hour. Contact Savills. Photo: Garry Thomas Photography
Interior: The cottage is entered via a 200-year-old door and the lounge is kept cosy by a log-burner. Its kitchen and family room has bi-folding doors opening to the garden and there are three bedrooms. Contact Savills Photo: Garry Thomas Photography
Exterior: A wrap-around garden features a pond, shrubs, and mature trees, and is regularly visited by local wildlife, including roe deer, tawny owls and red squirrels.
Contact Savills Photo: Garry Thomas Photography
4. The Gardener’s Cottage, Methven, Perth. Offers over £385,000
What is it? A charming three-bedroom cottage nestled in dramatic but beautiful Perthshire countryside. Contact Galbraith Photo: contributed