Property: Cottagecore adds a touch of quaint

1 . Bridgend & Dreamcatcher Cabins, Gartmore, Stirling. Offers over £995,000

Where is it? Bridgend Cottage is set within the stunning Loch Lomond National Park, around 1.5 miles away from the villages of Gartmore and Aberfoyle, where there are amenities. Stirling is 30 minutes away by road and Glasgow is less than an hour. Contact Savills. Photo: Garry Thomas Photography