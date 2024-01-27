Property: Contemporary homes promoting energy efficiency

1 . Eelburn House, North Berwick, East Lothian. Offers over £1.2m

Where is it? About 25 miles away from Edinburgh in the popular East Lothian coastal hot-spot of North Berwick, with its glorious beaches and world-renowned golf courses. The town has plenty of amenities including a butcher, chemist, high-street shops, and a variety of restaurants. Interior: The main accommodation features a generous open-plan kitchen, family and dining room with sliding doors opening to a covered porch and stove, which ensures the space is welcomingly warm. Four of Eelburn’s five ground-floor bedrooms are ensuite, and a large sitting room with fabulous views fills the first floor. Photo: contributed