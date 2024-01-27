Property: Contemporary homes promoting energy efficiency

Here is our gallery of some of the most impressive properties currently on the market.
1. Eelburn House, North Berwick, East Lothian. Offers over £1.2m
Where is it? About 25 miles away from Edinburgh in the popular East Lothian coastal hot-spot of North Berwick, with its glorious beaches and world-renowned golf courses. The town has plenty of amenities including a butcher, chemist, high-street shops, and a variety of restaurants.
Interior: The main accommodation features a generous open-plan kitchen, family and dining room with sliding doors opening to a covered porch and stove, which ensures the space is welcomingly warm. Four of Eelburn’s five ground-floor bedrooms are ensuite, and a large sitting room with fabulous views fills the first floor. Photo: contributed
2. Eelburn House, North Berwick, East Lothian. Offers over £1.2m
Exterior: Well-maintained gardens include lawns, a seating area, garage and summer house.
Contact: Coulters on 0131-603 7333. Photo: contributed
3. The Houl, St John’s Town of Dalry, Dumfries and Galloway. Offers over £880,000
What is it? An exceptional RIBA award-winning low-impact house, designed with sustainability in mind by architect Simon Winstanley as his retirement home in 2009. Photo: contributed
4. The Houl, St John’s Town of Dalry, Dumfries and Galloway. Offers over £880,000
Where is it? Set within 14 acres of private land, which could make an ideal eco-tourism destination, 20 miles north of Castle Douglas. Photo: Andrew Lee