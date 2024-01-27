All Sections
What is it? A five-bedroom energy-efficient home which has undergone a splendid architect-designed renovation and boasts unparalleled sea views across the Firth of Forth.

Property: Contemporary homes promoting energy efficiency

Peek inside these contemporary constructions that promote energy efficiency to present buyers with the chance of moving to greener pastures.
By Sarah Devine
Published 27th Jan 2024, 09:00 GMT

Here is our gallery of some of the most impressive properties currently on the market.

Where is it? About 25 miles away from Edinburgh in the popular East Lothian coastal hot-spot of North Berwick, with its glorious beaches and world-renowned golf courses. The town has plenty of amenities including a butcher, chemist, high-street shops, and a variety of restaurants. Interior: The main accommodation features a generous open-plan kitchen, family and dining room with sliding doors opening to a covered porch and stove, which ensures the space is welcomingly warm. Four of Eelburn’s five ground-floor bedrooms are ensuite, and a large sitting room with fabulous views fills the first floor.

1. Eelburn House, North Berwick, East Lothian. Offers over £1.2m

Where is it? About 25 miles away from Edinburgh in the popular East Lothian coastal hot-spot of North Berwick, with its glorious beaches and world-renowned golf courses. The town has plenty of amenities including a butcher, chemist, high-street shops, and a variety of restaurants. Interior: The main accommodation features a generous open-plan kitchen, family and dining room with sliding doors opening to a covered porch and stove, which ensures the space is welcomingly warm. Four of Eelburn’s five ground-floor bedrooms are ensuite, and a large sitting room with fabulous views fills the first floor. Photo: contributed

Exterior: Well-maintained gardens include lawns, a seating area, garage and summer house. Contact: Coulters on 0131-603 7333.

What is it? An exceptional RIBA award-winning low-impact house, designed with sustainability in mind by architect Simon Winstanley as his retirement home in 2009.

Where is it? Set within 14 acres of private land, which could make an ideal eco-tourism destination, 20 miles north of Castle Douglas.

