Property: charming family home in popular coastal town hits the market

What is it? A beautifully-presented five-bedroom family home located in a popular coastal town within easy access of the Capital and offering versatile accommodation.

Where is it? Longniddry is renowned for its charming and leafy centre, proximity to gorgeous beaches and countryside thriving with wildlife.

Interior: The generously-sized entrance hall leads to a large formal sitting room with double doors opening directly to a decked terrace as well as a dining room. The heart of the home is the rear open-plan kitchen with family room. There are two double bedrooms on the ground floor while upstairs houses the principal bedroom suite.

44 Glassel Park Road has a generous and well-maintained garden.

Exterior: There is a well maintained and spacious garden boosted by a wrap-around decking which is the ideal space in which to relax. There is driveway parking and a double garage.

44 Glassel Park Road, Longniddry, East Lothian, is priced at offers over £720,000.