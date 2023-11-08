Property: B-listed Bridges one-bed beauty offers Southside bolthole

Forming part of the fourth floor in a B-listed Georgian tenement in the Southside conservation area, this one-bedroom apartment would be an ideal purchase for a first-time buyer.

118/10 Nicolson Street, Edinburgh. Image: Scott Clark Photography

Presented in turn-key condition with stylish interiors and quirky details throughout, this petite but perfectly formed flat boasts bags of Insta-glam.

Entering the property, a handy hallway leads to a sunny and spacious open-plan lounge and breakfasting-kitchen area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is kitted out with sleek and modern design details, including wooden panelling along one side of the room, a deep blue colour palette, and a skylight allowing plentiful natural light to filter through.

118/10 Nicolson Street, Edinburgh. Image: Scott Clark Photography

There is space for a home office setup or a dining table, while a breakfast bar, glossy green units, integrated appliances and marble-style work surfaces make the kitchen quarters a stylish environment.

A large bathroom has a fresh three-piece suite and shower-over-bath, finished in chic navy metro tiling with pops of yellow and grey.

Meanwhile, the property’s bedroom is also generous, with ample storage in the eaves, more on-trend wooden panelling and distinctive décor, plus a view over Arthur’s Seat.