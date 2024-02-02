Property: B-listed beauty tempts city slickers to buzzing location
Generous in size, the apartment is entered via an impressive communal flagstone hall, before a welcoming hallway sets the tone, with ample storage that includes attractively recessed bookshelves.
Meanwhile, its living-dining room enjoys twin windows, allowing plenty of natural light, with ornate cornicing and wooden floors offset by a deep colour palette.
The breakfasting-kitchen is sleek with glossy cabinetry, integrated appliances, and a dining area.
To the rear, a generous double bedroom includes a built-in wardrobe, a feature fireplace, and a quirky second window, creating a cosy yet airy ambience.
The apartment is completed by a modern bathroom.
Just moments from Leith’s many attractions – and with a tram stop directly outside – this would make a fantastic base for any city slicker.
55/1 Constitution Street, Edinburgh EH6 7BG. Offers over £250,000. Marketed by Lindsays via ESPC