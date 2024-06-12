Private island with a tiny eco-home for sale in the Summer Isles

You may need a stout pair of boots and head to toe wet weather gear to view it, but a self-contained cabin set on its own island has just been launched onto the market, perfect for a buyer wanting to really get away from it all.

The tiny eco-home is part of a sale which includes a four bedroom house on the mainland of the Coigach Peninsula and the whole island of Mullagrach, part of the Summer Isles archipelago.

The eco-home is clad in larch | Galbraith

For sale by separate negotiation is the boat used to get between the two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mullagrach House, on the mainland, is in the hamlet of Polbain near Achiltibuie, Ross and Cromarty, on the North West coast.

The property is in a secluded setting with spectacular sea views to the Summer Isles.

Mullagrach House, on the mainland, is included in the sale | Galbraith

Phiddy Robertson of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to acquire not just a lovely coastal home but also an island, offering the ultimate private getaway. The island is a haven for wildlife and the owners have created a small cabin, which is well equipped, to enable full enjoyment of the island with minimal impact on the abundant birdlife. “The setting is absolutely magical and would offer a wonderful opportunity to relax and reconnect with nature.”

The heather topped cabin looks out to sea | Galbraith

Manufactured in Switzerland of laminated timber, the island cabin has been positioned and designed to withstand the weather conditions, while its curved, heather clad roof allows it to blend into the landscape.

It may be small, but the cabin affords spectacular views | Galbraith

The interior is well equipped with a kitchen area, wood burning stove and two box beds, while solar panels provide power.

The interior of the cabin | Galbraith

There is a rainwater collection system, but drinking water is bottled. Outside is composting toilet.

Mullagrach Island is the most northerly of the Summer Isles, a group of around 30 islands south of the Coigach peninsula. It measures nearly 90 acres with grass and heather dotted with wildflowers and a coastline of rocky beaches, sheltered coves, caves and cliffs. It has been the current owners’ objective to conserve and improve the wildlife of the island including, amongst others, great skua, kittiwakes, shag, fulmars and geese.

The island of Mullagrach is included in the sale | Galbraith

When you have had enough of roughing it, Mullagrach House has comfortable, well-presented accommodation all on one level, including two reception rooms and four bedrooms. The main rooms take advantage of the stunning views to the Summer Isles, and the property has been a successful holiday let.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The island's landing stage | Galbraith

The Coigach Peninsula, meanwhile, is one of the most beautiful parts of the western Highlands. The area has sandy beaches and is popular for sea kayaking, diving, sea fishing and island cruises, while the picturesque harbour of Old Dorney is close by and provides a sheltered mooring for boats.

The property is for sale as a whole for offers over £895,000 or in two lots, Mullagrach House is offers over £395,000 and Mullagrach Island is offers over £500,000.