Prestige viewing: The Steel House, Hart Street, Edinburgh

The Steel House on Hart Street. ©SquareFoot - Angus Behm

Designed by Zone Architects and completed in 2002, it swiftly won a commendation for Best Domestic Project in the Scottish Design Awards as well as a Saltire Society Design Award in 2003.

The steel and glass address is a pleasing contrast to the tall sandstone and brick buildings surrounding it.

A high stone wall at the front protects it from prying eyes, and it is difficult from the street viewpoint to imagine what lies within.

Racheal and Gordon Greig bought the property brand-new some 19 years ago, moving into the city from another landmark building, a converted windmill in Bo’ness.

Racheal recalls: “We wanted a family house, as our youngest daughter was just one. We liked contemporary design but most properties weren’t suitable for young children, whereas this is a really child-friendly house and enclosed garden.”

She admits that The Steel House has a fame all its own: “Everyone in Edinburgh seems to know it. When we tell people we live here, they are always curious to see it, and you don’t need to say the street name to taxi drivers, as they know.”

Such public interest was confirmed in 2012 – the tenth anniversary of the house – when, on the suggestion of the architect, the Greigs agreed to include it as part of the city’s annual Doors Open Day.

The couple expected 20 or so visitors, but ended up with 915, with queues snaking along Hart Street.

What the visitors would have discovered is that the house is a lot longer than it appears from the street, and the space outside is big for an inner city garden.

Racheal is thankful that the original developer was so generous, saying: “These days, there is no way a builder would give up valuable land for a garage and a big garden with square-foot prices so high in this part of the New Town. So we are very fortunate to have both.”

That is not to say that the interior isn’t wonderfully generous too. The very high ceilinged living space is on the first floor with a kitchen, dining area and large lounge.

Racheal says: “We have an 11-foot Christmas tree which easily fits. The whole room is really light because you have the front windows and back windows and the staircase lit by another angled window.”

The open-plan area is great for gatherings, she adds: “The family parties are always at our place because there is so much room.”

A door from the kitchen leads to a sun-trap first-floor terrace, which overlooks the garden.

Three bedrooms are on the ground floor, alongside an integral garage and a utility room. The master bedroom leads through a dressing room to an expansive ensuite and there is a family bathroom on this level too.

The garden is very much part of the house, with steps leading from the upper floor and doors from two of the bedrooms and the utility.

Outside, Gordon and Racheal have made their own mark, turning what was just lawn and slate into three different areas which have evolved with the family. Racheal explains: “We started with a play area with swing and slide, which turned into a trampoline. But now our youngest is 20, it is a bit more sophisticated.”

At the rear, and shielded by a screen and mature palm trees, the decking area has a cedar hot tub.

In the middle of the garden, and overlooked by the master bedroom, is a beautiful water feature which has become a real focal point.

The Griegs have also made the addition of spectacular Argon and LED lighting in both the house and the garden. Racheal says: “You can turn it on and light up the place in jewelled colours. It feels a young house, and this just adds to the atmosphere.”

Sustainability

Energy Performance Certificate Rating C

Type of heating Gas central heating with a gas open fire.

Type of windows Double glazing throughout, including the atrium above the staircase.

Public transport Hart Street is very close to bus stops on Broughton Road, trams on Queen Street, and is just a few minutes walk to Waverley train station.

Sustrans NCR 75 can be accessed blocks away on Dublin Street and connects Edinburgh city centre to Leith, via the Water of Leith path.

The Steel House, Hart Street, Edinburgh, is priced at offers over £950,000.