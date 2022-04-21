Prestige property: Viewing highly recommended at Sassoon Grove duplex

11/3 Sassoon Grove, Edinburgh. Image: Ines Gennuso

The Sassoon Grove property is a part of Quartermile’s extensive Craighouse development of conversions and new-builds, on Easter Craiglockhart Hill, close to Morningside.

Converted from hospital buildings which date from 1890, and later used as a campus by Napier University, number 11/3 Sassoon Grove retains its original balcony, which is not a feature that you would imagine many Victorian architects included in their designs for municipal buildings, but it certainly makes the most of the location.

The current owner, David Knight, says it is what attracted him and his wife, Jo, to the apartment, long before they bought it four years ago.

He recalls: “We had a house in Fairmilehead, where we brought up our four children, but when they left home we decided that what we would really like is to downsize – be closer to the city centre after years of ferrying kids about. [We were thinking] it would be nice to hop on a bus to the city centre or wander down to Morningside for a bite.

“We knew the development at Craighouse, which has been on the cards for many years since the buildings were sold by Napier University.

“As we used to walk our dogs on Easter Craiglockhart Hill, we spotted the terrace on this building, South Craig, and realised it must have a tremendous view overlooking the city and the castle. We decided that if we ever got an opportunity we would like to buy it.”

David has retired from a career in developing new homes. He was managing director of Bryant Homes, and latterly worked with both Miller and Avant Homes.

Using David’s contacts to get in touch with Quartermile quite early on in the South Craig conversion, in 2018, the Knights were able to reserve the apartment, and the couple moved in on completion the year after.

However, buying the apartment off-plan was something of a leap of faith. David explains: “We didn’t have a lot to go on. We were able to get into the property on just one occasion, because it was pretty much a building site. It gave us a feel for what the views would be like, but we didn’t see it again until the day we moved in. Fortunately, we weren’t disappointed – it was all we expected and more.”

Because the Knights had reserved so early, they were able to change the configuration of the apartment. It was originally a four-bedroom affair with a smaller kitchen but, working with the developer, the couple applied for listed building consent– the building is A-listed – to change it to a three-bedroom with a much more spacious kitchen area.

David adds: “We were also able to design the kitchen with Kitchens International, so we could go to town on that too.” The large space now has a host of impressive integrated appliances, such as a wine fridge and a Quooker tap.

Jo designed the apartment’s interior in collaboration with Eileen Kesson, design director of Envision – another contact from David’s career – whose specialises in upmarket showhomes.

And yes, the outside terrace is stunning, with panoramic views of the Capital and the castle – a perfect place to see the firework displays of the Festival or at New Year.

There is also a private garden, shared – as is the private parking allocation – by the four households in South Craig, which gives access to 52 acres of green space on Craighouse’s doorstep, currently much appreciated by David and Jo’s aging Jack Russells.

The Knights now plan a move to the Lake District to be closer to older relatives, but David says that their time at South Craig has been exactly as the couple had hoped. “The location is perfect and the balcony has been wonderful too, we sit out every evening in the summer.”

11/3 Sassoon Grove, Edinburgh, is priced at offers over £925,000.

For more information, contact Ellisons on 07919 211 815.

