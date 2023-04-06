Prestige property: Top-end touches in the West End

Number 40 Cleveden Drive in Glasgow represents the epitome of turn-of-the-century style, but more recently it has entered its second incarnation with a modern makeover.

It was built in 1903 by the architect J C McKellar, who designed muchof the surrounding area, but thishouse – originally calledLochgarry – was his own home.

After use as a private residence for many decades, it then became a boys’ home, which brought the indignities of institutionalised features such as plastic windows and exterior fire exits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken Cairnduff and his wife bought the house 15 years ago, looking for more space plus a garden for their three children, but before they could move in the place needed considerable refurbishment.

40 Cleveden Drive

Ken recalls: “It was pretty much a shell, but I was involved in developing commercial properties so had experience of project management.”

Architect Calum MacCalman of Archial was brought on board for the redesign, and the main contractor was Thomas Johnstone.

Ken explains: “The whole house was taken back to the stone and we started from scratch to rebuild, while reinstating the features we could save.”

The work involved re-purposing the lower floor. He explains the motivation for adding extra space to what was a large house already. “The garden faces south and west. Before, the lower floor was pretty much derelict crawl spaces, but we converted it into living space with high ceilings.

Image: C H Clark

“We built the double-height glass conservatory and I really feel that this addition was the true making of it, as it is now.

“It gave us a lovely open kitchen and casual dining area with instant access to the garden. Over the years, we’ve planted a lot of screening so despite the glass, it is very private.”

This lower floor also has a games room, a cinema and an office, as well as storage and a laundry room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the more traditional part of the house, original features such as timber doors, cornicing and panelling were reinstated and where necessary replaced during the renovations.

Image: C H Clark

Ken says: “Thomas Johnstone, the contractor, has in-house joiners, and their work is so good that I can’t be absolutely sure which parts are original and which new.”

Key to the redesign was the idea that while the original public rooms and first floor bedrooms would stay traditional, new spaces would be ultra modern, giving each room its own character.

The stair to the upper floor is a case in point. Ken says: “Before, the top floor was just an attic with a rickety wooden staircase up to it, so we put in three new dormer windows and the glass stair, which was Calum’s idea.”

The floating creation floods two storeys with light, allows you to see the original stained glass and is something of a work of art itself.

Image: C H Clark

It leads up to the master bedroom suite, which is open-plan with its own sitting area, dressing room and a beautiful bath set into the window.

As well as the garden-level family kitchen, there is a vast ground-floor “entertaining” kitchen with dining room attached. The units here are bespoke maple, with a wine fridge and bar.

Finishes are top-end throughout –Ken’s background running an interiors retail company meant that he didn’t have to look too far to research and find the very best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the real luxury here is not in individual fittings or even the high-tech lighting and sound system.

Ken sums up: “When refurbishing, I wanted to get the feel of a normal house, but with the luxury of space.

“I didn’t want a maze of small rooms. You can always buy nice fittings and furniture, but space – in both width and height – is either there or it isn’t.”

Image: C H Clark

For more information, contact Savills on 0141-222 5875.