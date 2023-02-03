Number 24 Palmerston Place is a B-listed mid-Victorian townhouse in the heart of Edinburgh’s West End, with all the trappings to attract global buyers.

New to the market and priced at offers over £2.2 million, its four storeys house magnificent period details in bright airy rooms, and it has a self-contained flat, a landscaped west-facing garden, and its own detached mews garage.

The ground floor dining room and first floor drawing room have beautiful bay windows, perfectly framing the view of St Mary’s Cathedral, directly opposite.

The master bedroom on the second floor has a balcony, enjoying the same outlook, while the next door ensuite affords the opportunity to appreciate the ecclesiastical architecture from the luxury of a freestanding bath.

There are a possible eight bedrooms in all, but the house is currently laid out with the lower ground floor apartment having two bedrooms and bathrooms, and its own kitchen and living room, while the rest of the house has four large bedrooms and two home offices.

Ben Fox, who is marketing the property for Savills, says the house is something of a rarity: “In any given year, you might only get two or three properties like this on the market in the West End.”

“The current owners have looked after it very well. They have been there over ten years, but it was bought as an office by their predecessors and converted, so it is a very modern living space.”

Despite its time as a commercial property, the property retains its period charm. Ben continues: “It has all the bells and whistles in terms of features, such as marble mantlepieces and the most spectacular cornicing. Even in the smaller rooms, it is very detailed.”

Intricate wrought-iron balustrades and a mahogany banister adorn the impressive stone stair which runs through the centre of the house, illuminated by a magnificent cupola above.

The drawing room spans the full length of the house, and there are working shutters throughout.

The sheltered garden at the back has been landscaped and faces south-west, capturing the best of the light and warmth through the day. There is a stone terrace with steps rising to the lawn, with a variety of colourful plants and borders.

The house has a large tandem garage, situated on Palmerston Place Lane, with electric car charging point and space for two cars – an enviable feature in this part of town, according to Ben, who says that location is another attraction.

“The new Haymarket development has about four or five thousand professionals, and that will be a huge draw to the area, particularly as the work being done is coming to an end.

“The focus of the city has shifted, and the West End has been rejuvenated by the development, the trams, and the upgrade of Haymarket station.”

It is a busy part of the city, but Ben says that the open outlook of number 24 means the house is not overly troubled by traffic noise. “The house has been largely double glazed and with an open view across to the cathedral gardens so the road noise dissipates – and you aren’t looking into someone else’s drawing room.”

“It is a stand-out house, and while there are a limited number of buyers at this price range, the numbers with a budget in the mid-twos and upwards have increased for the Edinburgh market over the last few years.

“There is still a very strong local market, but we have seen a marked increase in the number of dollar-based buyers, who are finding that buying in the UK is about 30 per cent cheaper than two or three years ago, based on the exchange rate. We have sold as many if not more properties to dollar-based buyers in the last four or five months than we have done in the last four or five years.”

