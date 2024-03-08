While it reputedly dates to the 1740s, according to selling agents Savills, Sonja Baker’s 2009 book, The Country Houses, Castles and Mansions of East Lothian, claims the four-storey structure, as it stands today, was constructed as a home for Caithness native George L Sinclair, a Writer to the Signet, who lived in Dunbar between 1854 and 1874.
The grounds once extended to more than five acres, with a farm and cottages, but now consist of a generous south-facing rear garden enclosed by a stone wall for added privacy.
The Manor House has been home for Teena Gilmour and her late husband, John, for more than 30 years.
The couple carried out a full renovation of the property when they moved in, before happily raising a daughter and two sons at the address.
More recently, an open-plan contemporary dining-kitchen has been fitted, featuring a large island with in-set sink, and double doors to the outside.
On first viewing the house, Teena recalls: “We had a young family and wanted a nice place for them to grow up. We had promised them that once we found a suitable house they would be able to have their first dog, which was a black Labrador called Samson.
“When The Manor House came up for sale, never in a million years did we think we could buy it.
“It was owned by an elderly couple who had two boys grow up there, and they liked the fact that we were a family and that children would be in it again, so there was a connection there.”