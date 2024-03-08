4 . ​The Manor House, Belhaven, Dunbar

On first viewing the house, Teena recalls: “We had a young family and wanted a nice place for them to grow up. We had promised them that once we found a suitable house they would be able to have their first dog, which was a black Labrador called Samson. “When The Manor House came up for sale, never in a million years did we think we could buy it. “It was owned by an elderly couple who had two boys grow up there, and they liked the fact that we were a family and that children would be in it again, so there was a connection there.”