Prestige property: The look of a castle and the feel of cosy lifestyle

Sarah Devine discovers an historic home that has been tastefully renovated as a tribute to the past but with eye on the future.

Woodhall House in Juniper Green, south-west Edinburgh, is a rare Scots baronial-style mansion that has been extensively upgraded for modern life and offers country living close to the heart of the thriving city centre.

The B-listed sandstone home can be traced back to the early 1600s when it was built as a family seat for Adam Cunningham, Lord Woodhall, before being extended in the 18th century by Sir John Foulis of Ravelston.

It passed through the hands of just a few owners – including a Royal College of Surgeons' professor and the Society of Jesus – before Martin and Dawn Robertson bought the property 14 years ago.

They transformed it into a beautiful family home with more than 10,000 sq ft of floor space.

Martin and Dawn were living in Hong Kong when they bought it. They had decided to settle on an historic home in Edinburgh so that their three sons and daughter could establish roots while retaining an international outlook.

They were originally hoping to secure another period home in the Capital at the time, but Dawn says: “We were actually really happy that we didn't get the other house because Woodhall has been such a dream for us.

“This property had all the privacy that we didn't have in Hong Kong as well as the green space for our children to enjoy the outdoors, climb trees and breathe in this fresh air.

“All only 20 minutes from what we wanted for our lives, such as the restaurants, culture, great theatre and social life. It ticked all the boxes.”

1 . Woodhall House, Juniper Green, Edinburgh Offers over £6m Martin and Dawn enlisted the help of renowned Edinburgh-based architect Lorn Macneal and carried out the five-year renovation over two phases. The external phase saw the re-slating of the roof and stonework repointed, while the internal project included rewiring, plumbing and changing the layout. Photo: Angus Behm Photo Sales

2 . Woodhall House, Juniper Green, Edinburgh Offers over £6m Dawn recalls being aware of the property's historic heritage and wanted the renovation to pay respect to its original design while bringing it into the contemporary world. She explains: “We didn't want it to be a replica tribute to Georgian living. “It was key to be very sympathetic to how the building should be, but meet the comforts we were used to and make it feel like our own home.” Photo: Angus Behm Photo Sales

3 . Woodhall House, Juniper Green, Edinburgh Offers over £6m Dawn says: “People remark on how cosy it feels because from the outside it looks like a castle. “Once you are inside, the rooms are well proportioned, the ceilings are not intimidatingly high and every window has a beautiful aspect over greenery with light moving throughout the house." Photo: Angus Behm Photo Sales

4 . Woodhall House, Juniper Green, Edinburgh Offers over £6m The couple introduced a family hub to the ground floor with a bespoke designer kitchen, dining space and garden room with full height windows overlooking the Water of Leith. Photo: Angus Behm Photo Sales