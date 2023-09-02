Prestige property: super Dull dwelling is bright opportunity

2 . The Old Manse and Steading at Farleyer, Aberfeldy, Perthshire. Offers over £1.4m

“We have always done short-term lets because of the fishing that is available in the area,” Martin explains. “If someone wanted to buy one of the two beats we have, we would be very open to including that in the package.” But the attractive stone-built Old Manse would also make a great family home, with astragal windows and period features throughout. Photo: Michael_Dickie_Square_Foot