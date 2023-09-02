Prestige property: super Dull dwelling is bright opportunity

The Old Manse at Farleyer in Highland Perthshire is a spectacular B-listed Georgian house designed by architect James Laing and situated in a rural setting on the edge of the historic village of Dull –notably twinned with Boring in the US, and Bland in Australia.
However, the location is far more breathtaking than its uninspiring place name may suggest.
The Old Manse and Farleyer Steading both benefit from an elevated position with astounding views over rolling Highland countryside, where there is a wide range of outdoor pursuits on offer.
Surrounding hills and glens provide charming routes for walking or cycling, and the popular villages of Kenmore, at the tip of Loch Tay, and Aberfeldy, with its cinema and supermarkets, are both just a ten-minute drive away.
The River Tay flows within a mile of the property and salmon fishing is available on the Upper and Lower Farleyer beats.
1. The Old Manse and Steading at Farleyer, Aberfeldy, Perthshire. Offers over £1.4m
“When we bought it, it was a wreck and required a lot of work,” recalls Martin, co-founder and retired chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management. “We did a full refurbishment of the property. There was water running through the slate roof and so we had to replace that. We rewired the electrics, some re-plumbing, and took the back stairs out to create more space in the kitchen.” Photo: contributed
“We have always done short-term lets because of the fishing that is available in the area,” Martin explains. “If someone wanted to buy one of the two beats we have, we would be very open to including that in the package.”
But the attractive stone-built Old Manse would also make a great family home, with astragal windows and period features throughout. Photo: Michael_Dickie_Square_Foot
To the front of the ground floor are a south-facing lounge and a dining room, both with large fireplaces.
A generously-proportioned open-plan kitchen and dining space is to the rear of the house, and features an Aga range and breakfast bar.
A sweeping staircase leads to five bedrooms upstairs, all of which have been thoughfully finished to an exceptionally standard.
The principal bedroom features a fireplace and an ensuite with a free-standing bath and shower. Photo: Michael_Dickie_Square_Foot
The Old Manse and steading would make an ideal home for lovers of the great outdoors, with Perth 35 miles east to offer a taste of city life.
Martin adds: “The house is in a truly unique location, which is a really huge outdoor sports area. Perthshire is just growing in popularity, and it is an amazing place to be.” Photo: contributed